ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

5 ways to mark MLK Day in the First State

By Jarek Rutz
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Photo from West Side Grows Together MLK cleanup from last year.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and Delawareans have numerous ways to commemorate his legacy.

Many will look for ways to give back to the community on their day off, a now-traditional way to honor the Civil Rights activist.

Lucky for them, the weather will favor them this weekend with clear skis and highs between 40 and 50, with rain forecast for Monday night.

Here are five ways to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the First State:

‘Protecting your DREAM’

Award-winning spoken word artist, educator and Wilmington native Serena Joy will anchor a virtual social emotional learning workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sponsored by the Delaware Historical Society , the event requires prior registration, which can be done here for the virtual event.

The target audience is 7 to 12 year olds, and each participant is asked to have a balloon and piece of paper on hand.

MLK Voice 4 Youth

Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, the Baby Grand , at 818 N. Market Street in Wilmington, will host a spoken word contest for children in seventh through 12th grade from up and down the state.

Hosted by pastor Tim Hurtt, contestants will use King’s message of hope and change to  creatively express their views on current issues and share how King’s legacy speaks to them today.

Seven judges will rank the seven contestants. The winner will receive $2,000 and $250 will go to the junior high school student with the top score.

The event is free to attend. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, but attendees can reserve a seat by registering here .

West Side’s clean up, peace march

For the 11th straight year, West Side Grows Together will host its annual clean up, peace march and celebration Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees are asked to arrive at the new MSK Community Center at 1009 Sycamore Street in the morning to help collect trash and clean up the streets of Wilmington.

At noon, the group will lead an hour-long peace march through the city.

At 1 p.m. the nonprofit I Am My Sister’s Keeper will open their new MSK Community Center to the public with a ribbon cutting featuring several speakers.

The last event of the day is an hour-and-a-half celebration that starts at 1:30 p.m., back at the community center with free food, drinks, family activities and entertainment courtesy of the Delaware Music Network .

Musical performances will feature local talent G Dash Jones, Young Seda, Latoya Marie, La’Shawn Janell, Jea Street Jr.and Diary of Dance.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

To register, click here .

‘Who we Are’ screening

Wilmington’s First Unitarian Church will show “Who we Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” written by Jeffery Robinson, the former ACLU deputy legal director.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday for the free movie, pizza and drinks, with the film rolling at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

City of Milford’s MLK Service Day

From noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Milford’s Calvary Church at 301 SE Front Street will sponsor a day of service.

A joint choir will perform, with an as-yet-unannounced guest speaker talking about hope in challenging times.

The event is open to the public and is free. Any donations made during the event will go towards a student scholarship for college.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Free Bikes 4 Kidz volunteer event a huge success

A suite in the Blue Hen Corporate Center was filled with boxes of unassembled bicycles and volunteers on Monday, January 16 as Bayhealth held the first Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) event in Delaware. The event was the vision of Dr. Tom Vaughan a retired radiologist at Bayhealth who has taken the role of Chief Wellness Officer for the organization. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Popular Milford events returning for 2023

With the pandemic finally in the rearview mirror, many people are looking forward to events for the upcoming year, many of which have had to be cancelled or scaled down since 2020. Several organizations are looking forward to bringing back some of the events that have looked different over the past few years or have been missing completely. “We are ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 17, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Mispillion Bridge damaged again Culture Milford Library holds first comicon Business DMI seeking volunteers for committees Government & Politics Community Block Grant program needs applicants City continues to grapple with homeless displacement Education 3 Sussex charters ask for more legislative help Health Winter 2023 ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Community Block Grant program needs applicants

In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, DE for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
TOWNSEND, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession

The Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of […] The post Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

School choice applications close Jan. 11

Delaware’s school choice application period is closing Wednesday, Jan. 11. That means families who want to send their children to a school outside of their regular feeder pattern for the 2023-24 school year only have a few days left to submit their paperwork. The good news: It’s mostly online.  The First State is one of 13 in the country in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Public sees concept drawings to slow traffic on South Walnut Street

The City of Milford recently held a public workshop designed to present concepts for slowing traffic on South Walnut Street. The plans were created by Century Engineering and included a bike/pedestrian path. The path is part of the Bicycle Master Plan adopted by council in November 2021. This plan was also created by Century Engineering. A similar shared use path ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

KSI Receives Two New Vehicles from DTC for Transportation Program

KSI received two new vehicles from the Delaware Transit Corp (DTC) to support its transportation program. Both vehicles are propane, 16 passenger wheelchair lift equipped and will add great value to KSI’s ability to provide community based opportunities to the individuals receiving services. The goal of the FTA 5310 Program is to encourage and assist in the provision of needed ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident

The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. On January 7, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD holds first public meeting for Middle School design

On Wednesday, January 4, Milford Middle School held their first meeting to present preliminary drawings to the public related to the renovation of the historic building. The district plans two more meetings as they get input from the public regarding what the school will look like after demolition and renovation. “We began this journey back in 2018,” Dr. Kevin Dickerson, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI

The Delaware State Police have arrested 47-year-old Stacy Collins of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday in Magnolia. On January 7, […] The post Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property

In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy