Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici’s communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District since 2012.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:31 p.m. EST
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California is getting more wind, rain and snow, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week. More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity by late morning. Flood warnings have been issued for parts of counties north and south of San Francisco Bay. The tiny Santa Cruz County community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River has been ordered evacuated. A backcountry avalanche warning has been posted for the central Sierra Nevada, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.
FOX 28 Spokane
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday’s system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. But the risk of mudslides remains because the state is so saturated.
FOX 28 Spokane
Veterans Affairs offers free care for veterans in suicidal crisis
Beginning Jan. 17, veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to seek out emergency care at no cost as part of new law expanding access to care through Veterans Affairs (VA). This benefit extends to veterans not enrolled with the VA, and includes coverage by both VA and non-VA facilities.
FOX 28 Spokane
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men’s dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous and said women shouldn’t be policed for their fashion choices. Virginia Ramseyer Winter, who leads the University of Missouri’s Center for Body Image Research and Policy, said the rules unnecessarily put the focus on the way women look instead of the issues.
FOX 28 Spokane
Researchers armed with drones work to help conserve Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits
OLYMPIA, Wash. – One of Washington state’s cutest native mammals is in danger. A project that began this month could show drones are a vital tool in preserving them. The Columbia Basin population of pygmy rabbits are listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the rabbits are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and habitat loss due to development and growing cropland.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trial to open for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A criminal trial is set to start in federal court for a northeastern Kansas man charged with threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. The start of 32-year-old Chase Neill’s trial was to come weeks after a judge concluded evidence of mental illness didn’t mean Neill can’t help his attorney or follow what happens in court. Federal prosecutors argue in court documents that the Lawrence, Kansas, resident developed a fixation on Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner of eastern Kansas. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Scattered showers, patchy fog and mild temperatures!
We will see lingering showers Monday afternoon, with highs that remain on the mild side in the low to mid 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30’s for most and with patchy fog settling in we could see some slick roadways for your Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise Tuesday looks quiet with lingering clouds and daytime highs in the low 40’s.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a use-of-force investigation. Memphis police say Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. Police say officers stopped Nichols, who was Black, due to reckless driving.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
Comments / 0