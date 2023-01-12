ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Former Wichita County deputy back in jail on new charges

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A former Wichita County deputy has been arrested for the third time, with two more charges added to his list, now totaling 13 charges alleging sexual misconduct with inmates in the jail.

Brett Brasher is jailed on new bonds totaling $120,000 on charges filed by a Texas Ranger of promoting and soliciting prostitution.

The date of the alleged incidents is listed at October 29, 2021, which is the date of three of Brasher’s previous charges of official oppression.

Prosecutors filed 8 counts of official oppression and 2 counts of violation of an inmate’s civil rights last February. The dates of the alleged misconduct range from August 25, 2021, to October 29, 2021. Four female inmates are listed in the indictments as victims.

In September, an additional charge of compelling prostitution was filed after investigators traveled to the women’s prison unit in Gatesville and interviewed a former Wichita County inmate. She told them Brasher and a local bondsman offered to post her bail if she would provide sex to them.

A plea offer by the district attorney was turned down by Brasher’s attorney last year. A previous trial date was set for last July’s docket, but an agreed continuance by the defense and prosecution was granted,
and the new date is listed as February 27, 2023.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

