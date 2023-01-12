ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVDUh_0kCoR86T00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening.

Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal from ground level.

Firefighters called in tactical rescue and rope companies to recover the body. They said wet, muddy conditions made the recovery difficult.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
CLARENCE, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester gas prices down, continue to increase statewide

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — The average gas price in Rochester is two cents lower than last week’s report, according to the latest report by AAA. AAA says the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.31, which is up three cents from last week, but is the same as the national price from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little ice early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Body Found Near Erie Canal in Rochester

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of a body from the Erie Canal this afternoon. Crews were called to the area near Buffalo Road shortly after 4 o'clock. It took them several hours to retrieve the body, because it was down an embankment. There's no word yet if police suspect foul...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Nature and the holiday weekend give a boost to local ski slopes

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester, and surrounding areas are facing one of the slowest winters in recent memory. As of January 16, only 11.5″ of snow has fallen at the airport, leading many to get excited over amounts of snow they never thought they would. Including Kevin Spear the owner of Brantling Ski Slopes Inc. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
ALDEN, NY
News 8 WROC

Teenager ticketed after Rochester police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was ticketed Monday, after a police chase ended with a crash in Rochester. According to investigators, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, when the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed on Avenue A near Gladys Street. The teen was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Hospitalized After Stabbing

One man is in the hospital, after he was stabbed this afternoon. Police say the 23-year-old man was stabbed during a domestic dispute near North Clinton Avenue. He walked into Rochester General with a wound to the upper body, but is expected to survive. The suspect remains at large.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy