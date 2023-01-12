Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening.

Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal from ground level.

Firefighters called in tactical rescue and rope companies to recover the body. They said wet, muddy conditions made the recovery difficult.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

