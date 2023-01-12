ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sole Purpose: Walnut Creek’s Bottom Bunk Sneaker House

Jordans. Dunks. Yeezys. Retros. Grails. The sneaker industry has its own language, as do the sneakerheads who power much of the billion-dollar market. And we’re not just talking about the latest Nike Air Max sneaker drop at Foot Locker; the resale industry, which includes buyers who pick up coveted kicks at retail prices and resell them for hundreds of dollars more than what they paid, is booming too. In fact, a study by Cowen estimates that the resale sneaker industry could generate up to $30 billion by 2030.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
BURLINGAME, CA
marinmagazine.com

A Waterfront Dream Realized: A Home on Belvedere Lagoon

Self-proclaimed “water” people, Alex and Petra Bergstein Higby set their sights on a future home on the Belvedere Lagoon, someday. “Our end goal has always been the lagoon,” says Petra, who owns The Caviar Co. in nearby Tiburon. “Alex is a professional sailor, and we’re both so drawn to the water. A few years ago, we went to a friend’s house on the lagoon and thought, ‘This is the dream.’”
TIBURON, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Lodge at Sonoma Debuts Valley of The Moon Spa Package

The turn of the new year brings a renewed emphasis on self-care, mindfulness and introspection. With a focus on wellness and renewal, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection Resort invites travelers to embrace inner healing and immerse in the region's rich history with its new Valley of The Moon Spa Package. Guests who book the package will enjoy a tranquil wellness respite in wine country – unwinding in the resort’s relaxing cottage rooms, featuring private patios with soaking tubs and special cosmic-themed amenities, and the Valley of the Moon Body Ritual at the Spa at The Lodge.
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

