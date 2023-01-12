Jordans. Dunks. Yeezys. Retros. Grails. The sneaker industry has its own language, as do the sneakerheads who power much of the billion-dollar market. And we’re not just talking about the latest Nike Air Max sneaker drop at Foot Locker; the resale industry, which includes buyers who pick up coveted kicks at retail prices and resell them for hundreds of dollars more than what they paid, is booming too. In fact, a study by Cowen estimates that the resale sneaker industry could generate up to $30 billion by 2030.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO