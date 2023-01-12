ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disney animator-designed storybook cottage lists for $2.19M in LA

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtIUI_0kCoPQjU00

A fairytale-worthy California home has hit the market, singing animal companions not included.

And the quaint abode is certainly worthy of a cartoon princess’ pre-prince origin story, with royalty-worthy views too.

High above West Los Angeles at 8888 Appian Way, a twee five-bedroom with a less dainty price has hit the market for $2.19 million.

On the outside, the gable-roofed property looks like something out of a children’s book, while on the inside is a modern look with numerous folksy touches, which manage to be cinematic but not schlocky. And the four-bathroom’s resemblance to a Disney protagonist’s address has a more direct relation than many observers may realize: The 3,000-plus-square-foot residence was in fact plotted by the company’s very own creators.

“Designed by Disney animators and embodying Disney’s iconic ‘storybook cottage’ architecture, the home’s vibe is reminiscent of the fairy tale where Hansel and Gretel stumbled upon the wicked witch,” Douglas Elliman Realty’s Chris Pickett, who holds the listing , told The Post — adding that locals who’ve seen the interior have given it a Brothers Grimm-themed nickname. “In fact, many neighbors who toured the house often refer to it as the ‘witches’ cottage.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSgIu_0kCoPQjU00
The exterior of the standout home.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276L9b_0kCoPQjU00
The property offers sweeping views of LA.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF4Ft_0kCoPQjU00
One of two patios.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6oHp_0kCoPQjU00
The freshly renovated kitchen.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s5HE_0kCoPQjU00
The home measures more than 3,000 square feet.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfnE6_0kCoPQjU00
There’s a two-story tower.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inxdw_0kCoPQjU00
There are four bathrooms.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5SMW_0kCoPQjU00
The home has five bedrooms.
Jonathan Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QswUc_0kCoPQjU00
The property includes imported Scandinavian beams.
Jonathan Goldman

The home was constructed in 1934 — three years before Walt Disney’s first animated feature, “Snow White” came out — and was considered “an ideal weekend getaway spot for Hollywood celebrities during the 1920s and 1930s,” according to Pickett.

During the 1970s, European art director Ernst van de Bovencamp gave the home a major, seven-year renovation — which included an expansion, the addition of large wood posts and beams imported from his native Scandinavia, and the construction of a two-story tower as well as guest apartments.

In addition to van de Bovencamp’s changes, the estate also today boasts antique doors from a European hotel, a freshly renovated kitchen with a built-in breakfast lounge, a two-car garage and two patios.

