Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy apartment fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple in their 70s is seriously hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Sunday morning. The 77-year-old husband was taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition, and his wife, 71, was in critical condition with smoke inhalation. "Hopefully everything is good, I hope," said Donna Buczko. She is prayerful her neighbors will pull through. "Good thing the alarms went off and they got out, but grandpa couldn't handle the smoke, I guess," she said. Clouds of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building near Bishop and Polk as dozens...
17-year-old critically injured after being shot in the neck in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Saturday afternoon in Chicago. The boy was on the sidewalk when someone in a car drove by and shot him just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 132nd Place, according to the Chicago Police Department. This […]
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Woman seriously hurt after being shot in the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in crucial condition after being shot in the head in Burnside Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 9400 black of South Chaplain Avenue just after 1 a.m. when she was shot. She was taken to University of...
NBC Chicago
1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting
Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
Chicago building collapse buries worker, who is pulled from debris in grave condition
Fire crews in Chicago rescued a worker who was trapped after a vacant building under construction partially collapsed. The man was in grave condition.
Fox 32 Chicago
Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
WGN News
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Pedestrian killed in Bishop Ford crash; squad car rear-ended as police investigate
Illinois State Police believe a man was walking along the Bishop Ford Expressway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. As a state police trooper investigated the crash, another vehicle rear-ended the trooper’s squad car.
Fox 32 Chicago
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say wannabe Hyundai and Kia thieves are smashing windows, damaging steering columns
CHICAGO - Chicago police said wannabe car thieves are targeting Kias and Hyundais in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods, but just end up leaving the cars damaged. Police said that in five incidents, the victims return to the cars to find a window smashed and the steering column...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
blockclubchicago.org
$20 Million Settlement For Woman Hit And Dragged By CTA Bus In Streeterville
DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay $20 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit after a bus hit and pinned a Pennsylvania woman crossing the street, causing severe injuries to her leg. The Chicago Transit Board agreed to the settlement during their meeting Friday, voting unanimously to accept...
fox32chicago.com
Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
