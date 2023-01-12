CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple in their 70s is seriously hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Sunday morning. The 77-year-old husband was taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition, and his wife, 71, was in critical condition with smoke inhalation. "Hopefully everything is good, I hope," said Donna Buczko. She is prayerful her neighbors will pull through. "Good thing the alarms went off and they got out, but grandpa couldn't handle the smoke, I guess," she said. Clouds of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building near Bishop and Polk as dozens...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO