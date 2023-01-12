Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Tottenham Fan Kicks Arsenal's Goalkeeper After North London Derby
It's not a North London Derby if tempers don't flare. But Sunday's fixture between English Premier League leaders Arsenal and rival Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw a rather unusual situation occur. After the referee blew the full-time whistle to solidify the Gunners' 2-0 win, Spurs forward Richarlison went over...
Jim Ratcliffe’s firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November. “We have formally put...
Soccer-Man charged for assaulting Arsenal's Ramsdale at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream the FA Cup replay on free TV
How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: The FA Cup 3rd Round replay sees Liverpool travel to Wolves: Here’s the channel guide, live stream details and more. Can Wolves add to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s troubles? The Reds head to the midlands tonight in crisis mode following a desperately poor 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which Klopp himself called the worst display of his managerial career.
