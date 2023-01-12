How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: The FA Cup 3rd Round replay sees Liverpool travel to Wolves: Here’s the channel guide, live stream details and more. Can Wolves add to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s troubles? The Reds head to the midlands tonight in crisis mode following a desperately poor 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which Klopp himself called the worst display of his managerial career.

26 MINUTES AGO