ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Like Much of Northeast, Philadelphia and Surrounding Counties Experiencing Snow Drought

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zoLV_0kCoOtJc00
Boathouse Row.Photo byiStock.

Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post.

While the mountains in the west are covered, Philadelphia, like much of the Northeast, is having a snow drought that is now entering unprecedented historic territory.

Below-average snowfall has been recorded along the entire Interstate 95 corridor. As things currently stand in Philadelphia, no measurable snow has fallen so far.

In fact, Philadelphia, along with several other cities along the East Coast, is closing on having the most delayed start to a snow season on record due to the lack of measurable snow. This winter is the twelfth longest without any measurable snow. The latest first measurable snow recorded in the Philadelphia region was Feb. 3, although the winter of 1972-73 had no snow whatsoever.

The winter’s first accumulating snowfall in the City of Brotherly Love has now become more than a month later than average.

The average first accumulating snowfall has also been coming later in the year in most of the coastal northeast primarily due to the effects of climate change and urbanization.

Read more about the snow drought in The Washington Post.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Forget Vegas & Phoenix: Pennsylvania real estate hot in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's two biggest metro areas are poised to be among the 10 hottest large real estate markets in all of America, according to a forecast by Zillow. Among the 50 largest markets in America, Zillow projects Pittsburgh to rank No. 3 and Philadelphia to rank No. 10, based on the company's metrics. The list marks a shift from recent years, when western markets like Denver, San Francisco and San Jose were often among the hottest. In this ranking, no city west of Dallas was among the top 10. Some western markets are either already experiencing or forecasting price declines. In a release...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 LGBT-Friendly Places In Philadelphia For A Romantic Date

- Are you single and keen to embark on LGBT-friendly dating in Philadelphia? The good news is that you can connect with someone who might appeal without leaving home. Try online dating. If you are a female particularly eager to meet an older partner, signing up for a mature lesbian dating is a great option to meet other LGBT singles in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdayradionow.com

Woman finds her house listed on Airbnb

(Philadelphia, PA) -- A Philadelphia woman was shocked when she saw four people trying get into her house on Christmas night. And she was stunned to learn her home was listed on Airbnb, because she never listed it. A woman told her she'd rented the property through Airbnb for her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy