Borough Council Green Lights Construction of Starbucks, Car Wash on Former K-Mart Lot in Phoenixville

Photo by Holly Herman, Patch.

Phoenixville Council has given the green light to a Malvern developer to construct Tommy’s Car Wash and Starbucks on the former K-Mart lot in the borough, writes Holly Herman for Patch.

Arnold Anderson, executive vice president of Longview Property Group, asked the council in December to approve a zoning change for the seven-acre tract by Phoenixville Plaza to permit the car wash and Starbucks.

The construction plans include several improvements to the lot, including sidewalks, landscaping, and stormwater management.

Council president Jon Ewald said there were several parameters the carwash is required to follow. These include ensuring that all fluids flow through the center of the building and that contaminated fluid is collected in sealed tanks; to make sure the level of service surrounding the property is not decreased by traffic visiting the car wash; making improvements to pedestrian sidewalks; and procuring a building permit from neighboring Schuylkill Township for the part of the sidewalk construction to be performed in the township; among others.

According to Trevor Sperry, co-founder of Olympus Pines car wash, the facility will be all glass and recycle the water in a pit under the carwash.