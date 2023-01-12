ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man accused of drunk driving claimed he swerved vehicle while trying to eat chicken

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police believe he was driving drunk while in West Monroe, Louisiana.

At 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

After authorities initiated a traffic stop, they made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Lester Ray Jackson Jr. As officers questioned Jackson, authorities allegedly smelled alcohol coming from his breath and noticed he was intoxicated.

‘It was brutal’: Alabama man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court

In the midst of being questioned by authorities, Jackson allegedly stated, “I know I was swerving, I was trying to eat some chicken legs.” According to police, Jackson had poor balance after he exited the vehicle.

After performing poorly on the field sobriety test, Jackson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Jackson was charged with operating a vehicle while license is suspended, improper lane use and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

