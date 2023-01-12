BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.

