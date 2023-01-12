Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Supervisor struck by public's lack of knowledge around EMS services
LEE COUNTY - A perceived lack of understanding on the part of the public has the county board of supervisors concerned about the upcoming special election to enact a levy to help pay for county EMS services. At Monday's regular Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, board chair Garry Seyb,...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Alan Jay Rung, 61, Fort Madison
Alan Jay Rung, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 27, 1961 in Fort Madison, IA to Bernard Edward & Mary Catherine Vonderhaar Rung. He married Lori L. Nolte on August 17, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA. He was a painter and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Lions. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bella.
Pen City Current
Graber behind bill to create Rural Emergency Hospital
LEE COUNTY - A bill being sponsored and ushered through the Iowa House of Representatives by Fort Madison's Martin Graber could create a pathway to an emergency medical facility in Keokuk. The real pressing question is who steps up to run the facility. Blessing Health System, who shuttered the Keokuk...
KBUR
Burlington home destroyed by Saturday morning fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a Burlington home is considered a total loss following a Saturday fire. According to a news release, at about 5:36 AM Saturday, January 14th, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to 607 Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire.
Pen City Current
FM school board voices opposition to school choice bill
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison school board member is advocating for a full-throated unified effort against a school choice bill that's being touted as a priority in the Iowa Legislature. Board member Mio Santiago, the board's designated legislative liaison, told the group at Monday night's regular meeting that the...
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
wtad.com
Quincy man pleads Guilty to theft charge
Nicholas Strieker sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. A Quincy man, arrested during an investigation into at least two February 2022 incidents where shots were fired in Quincy, has changed his Not Guilty plea and is going to prison. Nicholas Strieker was in Adams County Circuit Court Friday afternoon,...
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
Man arrested almost 20 years after woman’s decapitated torso was found at rest stop
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was charged this week nearly 20 years after an unidentified woman’s torso was found at a rest stop off the highway. St. Louis County records indicate prosecutors charged Mike Clardy with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the 2004 death of Deanna Howland. He is currently being held on $1 million cash bond.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
DMPD: Driver dies after crashing into building, being ejected from truck Saturday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A 26-year-old driver is dead after his truck rolled and crashed into a building, ejecting him from the vehicle Saturday night, according to police.
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Pen City Current
Hwy. 61 project pushes city levy for 2023-24
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison city officials will begin to mull over a proposed $7.06 million 2023/24 budget on Tuesday. The standout portion of the budget is the proposed increase in the city's mil levy of $2.735/$1,000 of assessed valuation. Last year the levy was set at $15.072 and this...
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down On Youth Vaping, Nicotine Use
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to prevent tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product use in the county’s youth. The program, known as I-Pledge, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since it was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95%.
Pen City Current
HTC girls win crosstown affair
FORT MADISON - There was balance to Holy Trinity’s offense in Saturday’s 49-36 girls basketball win over city rival Fort Madison at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. It’s something Crusaders coach Tony Johnson like to see. “We go in phases, where one person does a lot of stuff and that’s...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
muddyrivernews.com
Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year
QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
Pen City Current
All creatures are God's creatures
This story comes from Marcia Wiedemeier in Burlington. It was a hot Sunday morning. As we were getting ready for church, my husband, Dan, looked out the bathroom window and spied a pink, hairless baby bird spread-eagled on top of the air-conditioning unit. Oh, dear. There was no sign of...
