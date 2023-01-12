Read full article on original website
Twins Outright Blayne Enlow
The Twins announced to reporters, including Dan Hayes of The Athletic, that right-hander Blayne Enlow cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Double-A. He had been designated for assignment last week when the club claimed Oliver Ortega off waivers from the Angels. Enlow, 24 in March, he was selected by...
Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'
While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader
The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
Phillies Sign Louis Head To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have added right-hander Louis Head on a minor league deal, according to Baseball America’s transaction log. Head, 33 in April, worked in relief for the Marlins and Orioles in 2022. He pitched to a combined 6.28 ERA over 28 2/3 innings, most of which came with Miami. Head struck out batters at an 18.8% clip, and walked them 10.9% of the time, with both of those numbers falling about two percentage points on the wrong side of the league average mark.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
White Sox, Lucas Giolito avoid arbitration with $10.4M deal
The White Sox and right-hander Lucas Giolito have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.4M deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Giolito, 28, was a 16th overall pick of the Nationals and a highly-touted prospect in his time there. He struggled a bit in his 2016 major league debut, though he was only in his age-21 season. Nonetheless, the Nats flipped him to Chicago as part of the Adam Eaton trade.
White Sox Agree To Minor League Deals With Jake Marisnick, Erik Gonzalez
The White Sox have agreed to minor league contracts with outfielder Jake Marisnick (as first reported by Kenny Van Doren of Astros Future) and infielder Erik Gonzalez (as indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com). Marisnick will be invited to Major League Spring Training and would earn a $1.3MM salary if he makes the team. Gonzalez, presumably, will also be in camp this spring.
Report: Phillies, Rhys Hoskins avoid arbitration
The Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $12M contract for 2023, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Hoskins, 30 in March, has spent his entire career with the Phillies so far, having been drafted by them in 2014. He is now on the cusp of free agency, however, as this is his final season of club control. During 2023, he will cross six years of service time and qualify for the open market at the season’s end.
John Mozeliak discusses contract, Cardinals’ offseason, payroll
John Mozeliak’s most recent contract extension with the Cardinals covered the 2021-23 seasons, yet the president of baseball operations doesn’t seem too concerned about his status as he enters the final year of that contract. Speaking with reporters (including The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat) today at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up fan event, Mozeliak said that he’d spoken to ownership about a possible new deal, but “I’m not overly focused on my contract or what 2024 looks like yet.”
Report: Dodgers, Julio Urias avoid arbitration with $14.25M deal
The Dodgers are in agreement with starter Julio Urías on a $14.25M salary for the 2023 season, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The sides avoid a hearing for the left-hander’s final season of arbitration eligibility. Urías has emerged as one of the game’s top pitchers. He’s somehow...
Report: Astros actively interviewing candidates for GM job
The Astros have been operating without a general manager for several months but owner Jim Crane is actively interviewing candidates for the position, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It’s unclear if a resolution is close at hand or how many people are being considered, but Rosenthal lists three people who have been interviewed: Michael Hill, Dana Brown, and Bobby Evans.
Cubs, Ian Happ avoid arbitration
The Cubs and outfielder Ian Happ came to an agreement on a $10.85MM salary for the 2023 season in order to avoid arbitration, per The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Happ, 28, has spent his entire professional career as a member of the Cubs organization. He delivered a strong debut campaign in the 2017 season, posting a .253/.328/.514 slash line, good for a 114 wRC+ and some down-ballot Rookie of the Year votes while splitting time between second base and center field. The following season, Happ split time between all three outfield spots as well as third base but took a step back offensively, posting a slash line of just .233/.353/.408 (106 wRC+) in 142 games with a worrisome 36.1% strikeout rate.
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore
The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann departs organization
The Blue Jays have announced that bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities. Buschmann had been with the Blue Jays since 2018, and also served as the team’s director of pitching development since 2020. Toronto also announced that it will complete its coaching staff in the coming weeks.
Red Sox interested in infielders Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus
The Red Sox were known to be looking for middle infield help even before news broke earlier this week about Trevor Story’s internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which could keep the shortstop on the injured list for most (or potentially all) of the 2023 season. In the...
Scott Boras: Blue Jays, Cubs, Twins 'were really after' Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ first visit to free agency resulted in an 11-year, $280M deal with the Padres that greatly exceeded projections, even for a player who was expected to land one of the offseason’s biggest contracts. Agent Scott Boras discussed some of the twists and turns of Bogaerts’ free agent trip with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Boras identified that Bogaerts was San Diego’s second choice, once Trea Turner rejected a reported $342M offer from the Padres.
Braves Sign Ty Tice To Minor League Deal
The Braves have signed right-hander Ty Tice to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com and Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The righty will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Tice, 26, was a 16th round selection of the Blue Jays in the...
