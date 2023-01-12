It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO