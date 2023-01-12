Read full article on original website
WHNT News 19
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in weekend shooting
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town
Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus
A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
CBS 42
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup
Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
tdalabamamag.com
Dynamic ATH Demello Jones falls in love with Tuscaloosa
Demello Jones visited Alabama for the first time this weekend since picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Jones attends Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Alabama target is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and he has the potential to play a few different positions at the next level.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
CBS 42
University of Alabama releases a statement following the arrest of Darius Miles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Athletic Department has released a statement after Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with murder Sunday. Miles last played on Dec. 20 against Jackson State and was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury. He appeared in six games this season for […]
Tuscaloosa Thread
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar to 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago, Winfield was hit hard with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by a storm in West Alabama.
AL.com
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans strongly voted to have Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator
It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.
CBS 42
Victim in Birmingham homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, an off-duty Birmingham police officer heard gunfire near the 100 block of 4th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. and began to investigate. The officer soon discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and vehicle […]
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB calls for Jeremy Pruitt to return and run the defense
A former Alabama defensive back is now calling for the Crimson Tide to return Jeremy Pruitt. Will Lowery, a native of Hoover, Ala., came in Nick Saban’s first marquee recruiting class in 2008. He arrived as a walk-on defensive back, but he played in 2010 and 2011. Lowery had...
wbrc.com
Storm delivers one-two punch to Hale County
AKRON, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm systems that swept through Alabama on Thursday were brief, but very intense. Suspected tornadoes struck Hale County at two separate locations, in the Pear Road area of Greensboro and Oak Village Road. Oak Village Road, which borders a part of the Black Warrior River,...
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-defensive-coaching-staff-potentially-look-next-season/">. Nick Saban is changing his coaching staff at the University of Alabama. After watching Kirby Smart deliver the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, Saban knows change is needed. Several Tide fans and former...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
AL.com
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers physical in-state LB D’Angelo Barber
D’Angelo Barber reported an offer from Alabama football Saturday after the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Barber currently attends Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide are the fifth program to offer the physical linebacker. Nick Saban confirmed...
Suspect in Custody After Predawn Shooting on Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday
Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip early Sunday morning. That's essentially all we know at 9:15 Sunday after Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit alerted local media to the incident. Kennedy said the VCU, Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama...
