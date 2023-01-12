Read full article on original website
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Bustle
Selena Gomez Dismissed Trolls’ Comments About Her Body After The Golden Globes
If you ever needed proof that Selena Gomez is wise to limit her social media use, it came after the 2023 Golden Globes. The “My Mind and Me” singer attended the awards show with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and unfortunately became the target of some body-shaming comments online. Gomez apparently saw them, because her Instagram live after the show addressed her current size.
Tony Hawk brings 'Superman' full circle for performance with Goldfinger
Hardcore gamers will remember the soundtracks that the ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ video game series brought to bedrooms and family rooms worldwide and Cali Ska-Punks Goldfinger who were a major part of the hype with their 1996 single “Superman.”
KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’
KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’ KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. The collection is vegan, free of […]
Bustle
Adam Ali Hopes Waterloo Road Will “Subvert” Queer Misconceptions
Originally airing between 2006 and 2015, BBC’s Waterloo Road focused on the students and teachers of a Greater Manchester comprehensive school. To the delight of longtime fans, the series made a sensational comeback in Jan. 2023, with the likes of Adam Thomas reprising their roles in the much-anticipated reboot. Joining the returning cast is a new generation of characters, including Khalil “Kai” Sharif. But, who is Adam Ali, the actor who plays Waterloo Road’s Kai?
Bustle
Siva Kaneswaran's Net Worth Shows The Value In Chasing The Sun
Siva Kaneswaran rose to fame in the British Irish boy band The Wanted, and is now set to show off his skating skills in Dancing On Ice. Opening up about his appearance on the series, the singer admitted he’s most wary of Joey Essex when it comes to eyeing up the competition. But away from the ice, how does Siva Kaneswaran make his money? We take a look at the popular star’s income, below.
Bustle
Shakira’s Shady New Breakup Song Is Turning “Those Sour A… Lemons” Into Lemonade
When Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup after 11 years together in June, their joint statement was pretty run-of-the-mill. The singer and the former pro soccer star expressed their “regret” in announcing the split, emphasized their commitment to their two sons, and asked for privacy. Even then, though, there were already hints that there might be acrimony brewing.
Bustle
Brendan Fraser Moves Fans With His Emotional Critics' Choice Awards Speech
Collecting yet another prestigious gong for his starring role in The Whale, Brendan Fraser was moved to tears as he gave an emotive acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards. The American-Canadian actor has been hotly tipped for several major awards following his leading part in the Darren Aronofsky film, including a decent amount of Oscars buzz. His award for Best Actor at the CAA, meanwhile, marks his first big prize this season after receiving a 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.
Bustle
Khloé Kardashian & Family Supported Tristan Thompson At His Mom’s Funeral
Khloé Kardashian and her family have been supporting Tristan Thompson following his mom’s sudden death on Jan. 5 near Toronto. The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, were spotted arriving in Canada together on a private jet shortly after news broke of Andrea Thompson’s death following a reported heart attack. When the NBA player said his final goodbyes at his mother’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, Khloé was there as well, and her sister Kim Kardashian and matriarch Kris Jenner joined her this time.
