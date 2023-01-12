Read full article on original website
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Dutch premier pledges Patriot missiles for Ukraine at Biden meeting
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday that the Netherlands would offer Patriot missiles to Ukraine, a day after the top Dutch trade official balked at new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China.
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran
France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as UN rights experts accused Tehran of institutionalised "hostage-taking". The experts called on Tehran to "end the institutionalised practice of hostage-taking and to release the many foreign and dual nationals who remain arbitrarily detained."
