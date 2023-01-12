ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Food & Wine Ranks Phoenixville Distillery’s Beverage as One of 56 Best American Whiskeys Under $100

 4 days ago

Photo byBluebird Distilling.

Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville was recently featured in Food & Wine magazine for providing one of the best American Whiskeys under the budget of $100, writes Brian Freedman for Food & Wine.

Bluebird is a grain-to-glass distillery with locations in Phoenixville and Ardmore. Its small-batch spirits are distilled using a state of the art copper still at its Chester County headquarters. Owners Jared Adkins brought about the distillery in 2015 and has been making waves ever since.

Food & Wine curated a list, in no particular order, of the best American Whiskeys, which included Bluebird’s Straight Rye Whiskey. Coincidentally, Pennsylvania is the birth place of rye.

Mentioned first in the Rye category, the magazine described the beverage as a 100 percent rye that showcases the spirit’s sweeter and more generous side. Meanwhile, Bluebird characterized the notes as brown sugar, caramel vanilla, and cherry with its classic rye spice.

Read more about best American Whiskeys under $100 in Food & Wine.

