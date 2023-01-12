Read full article on original website
10 Fort Collins Date Ideas That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
You may not want to believe it, but Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You might already be looking forward to this annual celebration of love — or you might be preemptively panicking about what the hell you're going to do with your partner. If you're in the...
Free Wildlife Hero Training & New Volunteer Opportunity Here in NoCo!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Founder of Northern Colorado Wildlife, Tallon Nightwalker, about their upcoming Wildlife Hero Training and Prospect Ponds Litter Clean-Up happening in January 2023. This month, the Wildlife Hero Training with be held on January 14th from 12-1pm at the Northern Colorado...
Cheers: That Cheap ‘Chuck’ Wine is Coming to Trader Joe’s in Fort Collins
In November 2022, Colorado voters approved Proposition 125, which allows Colorado grocery and convenience stores to sell wine. That means the Trader Joe's in Fort Collins will sell that tasty Charles Shaw wine. Actually, all the Trader Joe's in Colorado will be able to join the one on Colorado Boulevard...
Free Ride: Transfort Looking to Get Rid of Charging Passengers
Have you taken a ride on one the Transfort busses in the last couple of years? If not you wouldn't necessarily know that they haven't been taken any fees. You might be surprised to hear that it's kind of saving them money. Between now and the middle of February, 2023,...
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Meals on Wheels is Celebrating their 55th Anniversary in Big Way!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, Speaks with the Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Jeffrey Pomranka, and Communications/Development Director, Carrie Kaufman, about their upcoming. 55th Anniversary Open House Celebration. Every month in 2023, Meals on Wheels will be holding a special event in honor of serving our area for...
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
