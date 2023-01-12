ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Days before Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences set to begin, reality stars denied bail pending appeal

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 178

judy van coevering
3d ago

STOP... time to pay the fiddler for all the dancing you did...... while in prison you can dream about those fancy designer clothes and expensive haircuts you used to get..... worth it???? years of being locked up and separated from loved ones????

Reply(3)
34
Mark Flannery
3d ago

Trust me, in the real world (Which they are now entering) no one stays out of prison going through the appeals process. Oh I forgot, they're SPECIAL

Reply(3)
18
Debbie Rodriguez
2d ago

The fear you have now is the result of doing sinful things in the dark. Remember.....what's done in the dark will come to the light! Do the time, pay your debt to society just like any other prisoner has done

Reply(2)
8
Related
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Reveals They Overcame 'Major Breakup' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before He Proposed

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to fiancée Emmy Medders on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Emmy Medders is opening up about her (sometimes rocky) road to engagement with fiancé Chase Chrisley. Savannah Chrisley welcomed her future sister-in-law to her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast this week to chat about Medders' courtship with the Chrisley Knows Best star leading up to his romantic October proposal. Medders acknowledged the relationship had its "ups and downs," including "one major break" during her relationship with Chase, 26. "We started...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRC

Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'

(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
ETOnline.com

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
RadarOnline

Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Us Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Get Married’ or ‘Have a Kid’ While Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Are in Jail

Putting her life on pause? Savannah Chrisley opened up about feeling like she can’t live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah, 25, told her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a Tuesday, December 27, […]
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Offers Todd And Julie Chrisley Advice Before They Head To Prison

It seems like the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and the underdog never wins. But sometimes people have to pay the piper and we get to watch it go down. Thanks to certain folks making exceptionally questionable decisions by signing up for a TV show when they have both skeletons and financial fraud […] The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Offers Todd And Julie Chrisley Advice Before They Head To Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy