ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XvIq_0kCoGMuf00
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Chestnut Hill address that charmed her is the product of German architect George von Scheven. He escaped the Nazis by coming to New York and eventually migrated to Philadelphia. von Scheven passed away in 2020 at age 83.

Dee walked inside the listed property and “… in about five seconds I knew this house was for me.”

There were structural issues with the one-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home, including some water damage and a floor plan that inhibited natural light.

Nonetheless, Dee was all-in. “The original builder had combined the worlds of commercial and residential building into this very interesting modern home,” she said.

A seven-month renovation to the interior and exterior refashioned the home to her tastes and needs without blurring its original aesthetic.

“I created a very personal space where once I come home, I can just take a breath,” Dee said. “It makes me so happy.”

The full account of Hannah Dee and her Chestnut Hill happy place is at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: This South Philadelphia Grandma Is a TikTok Star; Her Grandson Is Manager

Philadelphia grandmother Dolores Paolino has achieved TikTok stardom with the help of her grandson, writes Joseph Pisani for The Wall Street Journal. The 89-year-old grandmother has 2.4 million followers, despite only having a landline phone at her home. Julian Giacobbo, her 20-year-old grandson and manager, is the one who writes the scripts and edits any recorded material into 30-second clips.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tracey Folly

Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.
architecturaldigest.com

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Purchasing a $16.75 Million NYC Penthouse

Kate Upton is about to become a New Yorker once again. According to the New York Post, the former Sports Illustrated model and actor, who called the city home in the early days of her career, is in contract to purchase a penthouse in a luxury Upper East Side condominium building, along with her husband Justin Verlander, a newly-minted Mets pitcher. The condo, which started out at $20 million in 2021, was last listed at $16.75 million after a series of price drops. Final figures of the sale are yet to be revealed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Buck yeah! North Carolina man caught on camera rescuing deer stuck in bucket

He saved a buck. A North Carolina man was caught on camera yanking a bucket off a distressed deer’s head — and neighbors are reportedly fawning over the heroic move. Kevin McHugh of Winston-Salem said he spotted the klutzy critter slamming into suburban houses, trees and lamp posts with an empty pail of paint stuck on its noggin. “It was running for its life, smashing into everything in front of it and totally blind,” McHugh told NBC 12. “It was terrifying.” But the do-gooder sprang to action,  hoofing over to the bucket-bound deer to help, he said. Footage captured on a home security camera shows McHugh...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy