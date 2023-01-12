Read full article on original website
SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office has confirmed the search for missing 5 year old Kyle Doan resumed on Jan. 15 as weather conditions improved and water levels lowered. The post SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain pauses search for missing 5-year-old
Rain has brought the search for Kyle Doan to a pause. The 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel earlier this week.
1 week later, search continues for Kyle Doan
It’s been one week since Kyle Doan was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. Search crews have been out every day but Saturday looking for any signs of the 5-year-old.
Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, authorities near San Miguel said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week has been suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted an update about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the...
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
‘Hope today’s the day’: Father, officials continue search for 5-year-old lost in historic California flood
Brian Doan remains optimistic about finding his son, Kyle. Kyle was swept away by historic floods on Monday when an atmospheric river storm drenched the Golden State.
UPDATE: Search for Kyle Doan resumes Sunday afternoon
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel, was placed on hold Sunday morning due to the weather.
Two bodies found in Grover Beach hotel room
Grover Beach police found two bodies in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon. After several attempts to get a couple to check out, hotel management asked the police to evict the guests who had stayed past their checkout time. Officers then found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in the room..
Man, woman found dead in Grover Beach motel room, police say
Grover Beach police officers found the bodies after being called to help evict “a tenant who had overstayed past their checkout time.”
Grover Beach police conducting death investigation
The Grover Beach Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a hotel room on Saturday.
Arroyo Grande police seek help capturing alleged thieves
The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman recently reordered leaving the Walmart on Branch Street. The pair bought several soft drinks along with the gift cards.
Woman killed during storm in Avila Beach 'could fill a room with laughter'
The woman killed when her vehicle was overtaken by floodwater in Avila Beach earlier this week has been identified by authorities as Karen Buccat of Avila Beach.
Sheriff identifies 5-year-old SLO County boy lost in floodwaters, as search resumes
Search and rescue attempts in San Miguel were canceled yesterday due to dangerous weather and road conditions.
Firefighters rescue man from raging Salinas River at 13th Street Bridge
Emergency crews conduct rescue using aerial ladder. – On Friday, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call reporting a person trapped in the riverbed, south of the 13th street bridge. The first arriving units reportedly found a male standing on an island in the middle of...
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
Man found dead in boat in Morro Bay after storm, police say
The cause of death is under investigation.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Vigil held for Kyle Doan, family
The community of San Miguel came together Thursday night to hold a prayer vigil for Kyle Doan and his family.
