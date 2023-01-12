ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

CBS San Francisco

Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, authorities near San Miguel said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week has been suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted an update about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two bodies found in Grover Beach hotel room

Grover Beach police found two bodies in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon. After several attempts to get a couple to check out, hotel management asked the police to evict the guests who had stayed past their checkout time. Officers then found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in the room..
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police seek help capturing alleged thieves

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman recently reordered leaving the Walmart on Branch Street. The pair bought several soft drinks along with the gift cards.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
HANFORD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

