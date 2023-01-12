ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josh Dobbs 'very optimistic' about returning to Titans in 2023

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs nearly played the role of savior for the team in 2022, but unfortunately he fell just short in the Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite the result, there was a lot to appreciate about Dobbs, who gave Titans fans a glimmer of hope at the end of the season after he proved to be an upgrade over rookie Malik Willis.

And considering he was with the team only a few weeks — and just eight days when he made his first start with the Titans, which also happened to be the first of his career — made his showing even more impressive.

“It’s good to get out there and play,” Dobbs said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I’ve always known the type of player that I am, and can be. Just to be out there and have the opportunity to do that [was nice].,, Of course, we all want to win every time we step on the field, and it stings when you don’t. But to be able to go out there and play and play well, it is definitely satisfying.”

After showing he has the chops to be a solid backup, the Titans should be interested in reuniting with him in 2023 to compete for the same role, something he’d likely do against Willis.

Dobbs, who went to college at the University of Tennessee, is definitely on board with sticking in Nashville next season and is even ” very optimistic” about his chances.

“I’ve enjoyed [my time here], and I’ve had a lot of fun, Dobbs said. “I also feel comfortable. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the guys, being around the team. As we all know, I love Tennessee. Hopefully it works out. Obviously, offseason, free agency, it gets crazy. But I would love to be back here.

“I’ve had great conversations with the coaching staff, the front office. There’s a lot of situations, a lot of moving parts that go on with it. I’ll be patient, but I’m very optimistic about it.”

When asked about Dobbs’ future with the team, head coach Mike Vrabel certainly sounded like someone who would be interested in his services.

“I certainly would have to have a conversation,” Vrabel said. “I enjoyed having him here. I think he made an impact in a short amount of time. We will have those conversations and then we will see where we end up.”

