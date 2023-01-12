Bernie: It’s Time For the Winter Warm-up. And Time To Reinspect the Cardinals In Advance of 2023.

Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
How the St. Louis Cardinals savored a reconnection in Columbia with the return of the Cardinals Caravan
Fredbird was having a time. As St. Louis Cardinals fans gathered in a ballroom at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, the team’s mascot took the opportunity to high-five fans as they entered, danced and posed for photos with children and dash through the aisles between chairs and beneath the room’s pinecone...
Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter Up weekend. He said he found out that Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7. “I’ve known Matt a long time and have the utmost respect for him,” Mozeliak said. “When you find out someone is stepping down from your coaching staff in the second week of January, candidly, it’s not ideal. But, I came in my office last Sunday, and for lack of a modern phrase, I looked at my rolodex to try and figure out what could we do.” Mozeliak explained he explored internal moves and promotions to the position and examined what the domino effect of that would be on the organization. He also looked at what outside options he had to fill the role.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Four cool comments from Lars Nootbaar at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up
In just a matter of a few seasons, Lars Nootbaar has grown from a St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite on name recognition to a legitimate option as an everyday outfielder.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
O’Neill, Edman thrilled for World Baseball Classic, emerging Cardinals roles
It doesn't seem too long ago that Tyler O'Neill and Tommy Edman earned their calls to the big leagues, but they're now two of the longest-tenured position players with the St. Louis Cardinals.
John Mozeliak discusses contract, Cardinals’ offseason, payroll
John Mozeliak’s most recent contract extension with the Cardinals covered the 2021-23 seasons, yet the president of baseball operations doesn’t seem too concerned about his status as he enters the final year of that contract. Speaking with reporters (including The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat) today at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up fan event, Mozeliak said that he’d spoken to ownership about a possible new deal, but “I’m not overly focused on my contract or what 2024 looks like yet.”
Five noteworthy comments from John Mozeliak at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up
John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, spent nearly half an hour Saturday discussing the team's offseason and future with media members.
Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Players on Day 1 of Cubs Convention
The Cubs are avoiding arbitration with a hand full of players as Cubs Convention gets set to open up at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
Cubs Set to Utilize Unorthodox Catching Situation in 2023
The Chicago Cubs are expected to utilize Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart in an unorthodox fashion this coming 2023 MLB season.
Cardinals Winter Warmup Day 2 coverage
Sunday was day two of the 2023 Cardinals Winter Warmup. Fox 2 Sports coverage included Cardinals President of Baseball Operation John Mozeliak talking payroll, manager Oli Marmol on the team’s starting pitching for 2023 and third baseman Nolan Arenado’s decision to opt in and stay a Cardinal throughout the remainder of his current contract.
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue
Major League Baseball fans have long been frustrated with the league’s policy on blacking out games in local markets, but that issue may soon become a thing of the past. MLB announced this week that it has hired longtime regional sports network executive Billy Chambers for the newly created position of EVP/Local Media. According to... The post Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
