Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Stos Partners continues to build Phoenix industrial brick-and-mortar portfolio
Stos Partners acquires Phoenix industrial building for $10.9M. Stos Partners has acquired a 94,186-square-foot industrial building in Phoenix. The $10.9 million transaction, which closed at the end of 2022, represents Stos’ fourth deal in Phoenix last year as the firm furthers its presence in the market, representatives of the brand report.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
BedBrock joins forces with RETSY on exclusive Paradise Valley enclave
BedBrock, which is led by Rich Brock and Silje Garner, announces a co-listing agreement with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of RETSY — one that is offering a one-of-a-kind luxury community, Crown Canyon. BedBrock’s luxury subdivisions’ Kachina and Cameldale Estates surpassed the highest price-per-square-foot record in the Town of...
azbex.com
Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards
A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
Phoenix New Times
Moving Out: Two Farmers' Market Favorites Will No Longer Set Up Their Stands
After waking up early and making your way to the farmers' market, one of the great rewards is a freshly baked breakfast. Standing in line, making your selection between bagels and pastries, and taking that first bite as you add a few more to your basket or tote bag to take home is a weekend ritual.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Five dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people were killed after a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix early Thursday.
Look: College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
Two days ago, Oregon's season appeared to be over when the Ducks were thumped by the Sun Devils of Arizona State 90-73 in Eugene. But you can never count out a Dana Altman-coached team. He always tends to get it all figured out by March. Need proof? Look no further than Saturday night's ...
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Goodyear
One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle near Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road in Goodyear Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
