Delaware County, NY

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]

It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
NEW YORK STATE
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
The most popular Girl Scout Cookie in New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is searching for their favorite cookie this time of year. After the new cookie, Raspberry Rally, was introduced, people can’t get Girl Scout Cookies off their minds and out of their Google search history. Each state in the United States has a favorite cookie […]
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place in many New Yorkers' hearts. Not only is it one of the county's largest attractions (the zoo welcomes over two million visitors each year), it has a focus on conservation and community outreach that has touched thousands. Part of the continuing effort to share the zoo with as many New Yorkers as possible is their free admission program.
NEW YORK STATE
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Ridley's Wreckage

12 Reasons Why New York Is The Scariest, Most Ghostly State.

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
nomadlawyer.org

10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York

A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
NEW YORK STATE
Oneonta, NY
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

