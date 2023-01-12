Fulham 2-1 Chelsea: Joao Felix is SENT OFF on his debut as Blues lose again

What now? How long can this go on for?

These are the question all those with Chelsea connections will be asking themselves this morning. If they aren't asking, then they should be. This is Chelsea - but not as we know it.

There is a crisis around every corner for underfire Graham Potter right now.

This was just another on growing list. His expensively assembled team lost for the sixth time in eight matches - this time against fantastic Fulham.

To compound the misery, new signing Joao Felix was sent off for a moment of madness barely 24 hours after his arrival from Atletico Madrid was confirmed.

What can go wrong, has gone wrong for Chelsea.

The fans are turning; you have to wonder how much more of this Chelsea's owners can stomach.

This surely isn't what they signed up for when they paid to £3.5billion for the club last year.

As for Fulham, what a team they are. Bursting with energy and invention - and all this without suspended talisman Aleksandr Mitrovic.

The Cottagers climb into sixth place in the Premier League after this victory over. West London's leading club - who'd have called that at the start of the season?

The fact Potter was prepared to Joao Felix last night, after just one full training session, illustrates their glaring deficiencies in attack.

If Potter had known what would later develop, he surely wouldn't have bothered.

It's now one win in 11 domestic matches, that is sorry reading and probably sackable form at most other top-flight clubs.

Not too long ago, the sequence would have cost Potter his job; he should be grateful the Roman Abramovich era is over.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have remained staunchly behind Potter - their first managerial appointment.

MATCH FACTS



Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Tete, TosinBooked at 84mins, Ream, Robinson, João Palhinha, Reed (Cairney 68') De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 68'), Pereira (James 90+3') Willian (Solomon 83'), Vinicius (Chalobah 90+4')

Scorers: Willian 25, Vinicius 73

Booked: Leno, Tosin, Robinson, Pereira

Manager: Marco Silva

Chelsea (3-5-2): Arrizabalaga, Chalobah (Cucurella 79'), Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Mount (Ziyech 80'), Zakaria (Jorginho 56'), Kovacic (Gallagher 79'), Hall (Chukwuemeka 79'), João Félix, Havertz

Scorers: Koulibaly 47

Booked: Mount, Chalobah, Hall

Sent off: Felix

Manager: Graham Potter

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: TBA

The new American ownership are trying to invoke a cultural change. No more hiring and firing at will; they are trying to play the long game.

But a penny for their thoughts after this latest disappointment.

Fulham took a 25 minute lead. The fact it was former player Willian who netted merely rubbed salt into Chelsea's gaping wounds.

The Brazilian kept his pledge not to celebrate; the home supporters - in contrast - were doing no such thing.

'You're getting sacked in the morning,' boasted the Fulham faithful, as they rubbed their neighbours' face in it.

When Potter dissects the goal, he'll point to Lewis Hall losing possession deep inside his own area.

He'll also point to the fact Willian's effort took a wicked deflection off Trevoh Chalobah before whizzing past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But that was all inconsequential. The reality was that his team were behind - again.

Ironically, up until that point, Chelsea had probably been the better side - though Bobby De Cordova-Reid rattled the crossbar in the 23rd minute after more woeful Chelsea defending.

Felix impressed with his first-half cameos, and probably should have found himself on the scoresheet before half-time, squandering three decent opportunities.

Hall - making only his second Premier League start - also wasted two good chances before the break.

But it's a story Chelsea are growing reluctantly accustomed to: four goals in their last eight matches indicative of where their problems lie, though the standard of their defending suggests their difficulties run far deeper.

Not that any of that is Fulham's concern. Marco Silva has led this team to a quite remarkable season thus far; no wonder they want him to sign a new contract.

Credit to Chelsea for their rapid response after the restart. The unconvincing Kalidou Koulibaly bundled over the line after Mason Mount's free-kick struck a post in the 47th minute to level.

The goal was eventually awarded by the Goal Decision System. Not that Potter cared; Chelsea will take anything they can get right now.

'We are staying up,' sang the Chelsea supporters. But the joviality didn't last long.

Felix was by far and away Chelsea's best player up until 58th minute. But then he lost control, Chelsea lost a player. Then they lost the game.

His high lunge on Kenny Tete wasn't vicious; but what the challenge lacked in spite it made up for in sheer stupidity.

Referee David Coote composed himself as the players around him wilfully pleaded their respective cases.

Their protests didn't matter, Coote had made his mind up: red card. The look on Felix's face was a sight. The look on his manager's face a picture too.

Chelsea have struggled with 11 men on the pitch in recent weeks, let alone 10.

So what was to follow was inevitable, former Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius was the hero - ghosting in-between Chalobah and Thiago Silva to nod home his first goal for the club.

His manager Silva clenched his fists furiously before hugging his assistant Luis Boa Morte.

The man in the rival dugout was probably clenching his fists too, but for altogether different reasons.

