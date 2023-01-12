Read full article on original website
Related
People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill
Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.
Egg Prices Increase; Local Farm Impacted By Nationwide Shortage
The price of eggs is skyrocketing. A dozen eggs is going to cost over $5 at the store because of a nationwide shortage. Green Acres 918 is a poultry farm in Broken Arrow that started during the pandemic. "We were nervous about the rise in food costs,” said Brandon Green,...
10 Useful Kitchen Items You Can Get at Dollar Tree
The kitchen is the heart and soul of every home. It's also the most hectic and often the most expensive part to maintain. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Discover: How To Get Free...
Larry Lease
Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous Donors
Butch Marion, an 82-year-old Walmart worker, has officially retired after a Maryland man raised money for him via TikTok.Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash. On Wednesday, Butch Marion experienced the beginning of a new chapter in his life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 4 on that day. And with good reason: he had just received a check for $108,000 as a result of the kindness he had shown and a stroke of good luck.
C. Heslop
Woman Claims She Spent $500 At Target To Struggle With Groceries
The parking lot chaos at Target entertained online viewers. But it is a real pain for shoppers. They have to struggle for miles with heavy grocery loads. In 2022, theft became a significant $100 billion problem for retailers. Measures implemented to curb the practice have reduced convenience for honest buyers.
Mattresses, clothes, exercise equipment, hot stoves and more: These Martin Luther King weekend sales will save you a bundle
It’s Martin Luther King weekend and stores and outlets are discounting products in honor of the civil rights leader. The actual MLK holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 16, but retailers usually begin to advertise sales starting today (Saturday). Here are some of the big retailers holding sales:. Bloomingdale’s: Take...
The Art of Creating Gift Baskets
"Sponsored": This Article contains an Affiliate link. Gift baskets and gift boxes are collections of things that are put together and presented as a gift. The contents of the basket or package may vary by occasion, recipient, and budget. Gift baskets and wrapping paper are used to show appreciation and celebrate special occasions. It can be used to express love, joy, sympathy, or any other feeling. It's also a great way to introduce others to a new product or experience.
Some shelves at DC Walmart still empty after restock promises
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many shelves remained empty at the H Street Walmart on Tuesday, even after managers had said on the previous day that they would be restocked. That left shoppers scrambling to find whatever is left from coolers, meat, poultry, dairy, and produce sections. “Bananas, my favorite ice cream,” said Deborah Anderson […]
Tasting Table
Nestlé Is Focusing On 'Smeals' In 2023, But What Are They?
American eating habits are forever changing. A 2018 survey conducted by food company Farm Rich, for example, revealed that a mere 27% of the 2,000 adults surveyed still ate three meals each day. Instead, the most common eating pattern revealed by those surveyed consisted of two traditional meals, with three snacktimes sprinkled in throughout the day.
macaronikid.com
Resolution Helper: Organizing Your Pantry
This past week a mom on a local mom's Facebook group asked for tips to organize her pantry. With the new year, I also am organizing my pantry and other areas of my home. I found these tips so helpful and figured that with the new year many of the MacKid readers may also be trying to get organized, that I decided to share a summary of them with you. Thanks to all the organized moms who helped make this article possible with their helpful tips!
Comments / 0