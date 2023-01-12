Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.

