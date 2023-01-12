Katherine Doyle from Augusta, Ga. who is the wife of Chris Doyle, Boys Home of Virginia’s executive director, has been appointed as Priest in Charge at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Covington. Having served as an ordained minister for 11 years at an Episcopal Church in Louisville prior to moving to Covington after Chris was hired in Jan. of 2022, Katherine has high praise for the Alleghany Highlands. Katherine recalled, “I was a rector in Louisville at the St. Thomas Church for six and a half years, and I ran the youth ministry for the Dioceses of Kentucky for 10 years.” “I love the...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO