WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
WHSV
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Linda Edwards spent her career as a nurse, but once she retired she wanted to try her hand at something different. She recently released a book called The History and Stories of Two Lost Communities: Mount Solon & Mossy Creek. “The premise seemed to be...
WHSV
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
pagevalleynews.com
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
WDBJ7.com
Grant helps open door for future project in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County, the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are buzzing about a recent GO Virginia grant that will help bring to life more than 200 acres just outside the airport. “This project literally has been talked about and bannered around for probably...
WSET
Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
Katherine Doyle Serves As Priest In Charge At Emmanuel Episcopal Church In Covington
Katherine Doyle from Augusta, Ga. who is the wife of Chris Doyle, Boys Home of Virginia’s executive director, has been appointed as Priest in Charge at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Covington. Having served as an ordained minister for 11 years at an Episcopal Church in Louisville prior to moving to Covington after Chris was hired in Jan. of 2022, Katherine has high praise for the Alleghany Highlands. Katherine recalled, “I was a rector in Louisville at the St. Thomas Church for six and a half years, and I ran the youth ministry for the Dioceses of Kentucky for 10 years.” “I love the...
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
Augusta Free Press
‘We will not stop’: Recycling operations on the move in the City of Staunton
The City of Staunton is moving its recycling facilities to its Public Works Department. Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston presented the plan to Staunton City Council at its regular board meeting last night. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay $115,000 for relocation costs. “We will not stop....
cbs19news
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WSET
Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures beginning on Monday, January 23. These temporary lane closures are continuing through Friday, February 3 from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the Public Works Department also said. According to the...
NBC 29 News
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes. The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded. “That’s...
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
WHSV
Major flooding concerns on bridge outside of Edinburg
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People outside of Edinburg are concerned about ongoing flooding issues on a low-water bridge over Stony Creek on Supinlick Ridge Road. They say the bridge is prone to flooding every time it rains and has been covered in water since Mid-December. For those living nearby, it...
wina.com
UVA COVID hospitalizations up, more admitted experiencing pulmonary distress
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.
