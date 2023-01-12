ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs HC Todd Bowles updates Ryan Jensen's status for Monday vs. Cowboys

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthier just in time for the playoffs, and there’s still a chance they could get a huge boost for the offensive line off injured reserve this week.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been practicing for the last two weeks in hopes that he might be able to return to the active roster in time for Monday night’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ll see how he is at the end of the week,” Bowles said. “He’s coming along, he’s practicing hard. So, we’ll see where he is. He’s got some tests to pass.”

The Bucs are also dealing with injuries to their other two players who can play center, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, which could make a potential return for Jensen that much more helpful for a banged-up offensive line.

Jensen suffered a knee injury on the second day of training camp, and was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season. He has until January 18th to be added to the active roster before reverting back to injured reserve for the rest of the postseason.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

