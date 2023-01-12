At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.

