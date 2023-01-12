ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

WKRG News 5

Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
BAY COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

WATER LINE REPAIR TODAY IN NAVARRE

Navarre Beach Utilities will be making repairs to a water line on Navarre Beach from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thur., Jan. 12. In order to make the repair, water will be turned off during that time. Customers between Well Two Drive and 8375 Gulf Boulevard on Navarre Beach will be impacted.
NAVARRE, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County to test new water treatment chemical

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant. Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product. They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate. The new product is aluminum-based and will help […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

SHOOTING IN NAVARRE

At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL

