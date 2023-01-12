Read full article on original website
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
WATER LINE REPAIR TODAY IN NAVARRE
Navarre Beach Utilities will be making repairs to a water line on Navarre Beach from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thur., Jan. 12. In order to make the repair, water will be turned off during that time. Customers between Well Two Drive and 8375 Gulf Boulevard on Navarre Beach will be impacted.
Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
Memorial Dedicated At The Dozier School For Boys In Florida
Former students and state and local officials took part in a ceremony Friday to dedicate a memorial and honor victims who were abused and, in some cases, died at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County. The ceremony came more than
Walton Co. businesses looking to fill positions ahead of tourist season
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County. More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair. “Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners […]
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
Bay County to test new water treatment chemical
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant. Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product. They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate. The new product is aluminum-based and will help […]
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
SAFE Program activated for Okaloosa Co. citizens with special needs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program launched in Okaloosa County will help bridge the gap between first responders and citizens with special needs. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the SAFE program Thursday. Residents can fill out a form listing medical conditions and behavioral triggers for those with special needs. “Those […]
MANTA: Okaloosa deploys 180ft artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. The MANTA was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. The MANTA is located at 30° 08.630’ N,...
Parents and teachers oppose combining Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board approved plans to combine Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School. Parents and teachers were vocal at Thursday night’s school board meeting, begging them to reconsider their decision to combine the two schools, which would make it a K-8 school. “I don’t want a K-8 […]
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
18-year-old charged for having gun at Fort Walton Beach High School basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen was arrested Friday night after deputies say they found him with a loaded gun at a high school basketball game in Fort Walton Beach. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon of an unlicensed firearm.
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
