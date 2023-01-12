ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices

Since COVID vaccines first became available in the U.S., the federal government has been buying them from manufacturers and distributing them for free. But soon, the manufacturers will be distributing them at higher prices. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation, joins John Yang to discuss what this means for future vaccination costs.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Screening at U.S. airports expands to try to detect new COVID variants

The CDC has expanded screening of incoming international air travelers to try to more quickly spot any new variants that might emerge from China's massive COVID outbreak. The massive COVID outbreak in China has prompted the U.S. to expand its efforts to spot dangerous new variants quickly. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein visited one of the sites that's hunting for new strains of the virus coming into the country.
TEXAS STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy