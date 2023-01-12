Read full article on original website
Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices
Since COVID vaccines first became available in the U.S., the federal government has been buying them from manufacturers and distributing them for free. But soon, the manufacturers will be distributing them at higher prices. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation, joins John Yang to discuss what this means for future vaccination costs.
China's COVID surge prompts CDC to expand a hunt for new variants among air travelers
It's early morning at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.,. and Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates. "Hello everybody. Welcome," she shouts with a big smile as arriving travelers flood through two large swinging doors. "Do you like to help the CDC to find new variants for COVID?"
Screening at U.S. airports expands to try to detect new COVID variants
The CDC has expanded screening of incoming international air travelers to try to more quickly spot any new variants that might emerge from China's massive COVID outbreak. The massive COVID outbreak in China has prompted the U.S. to expand its efforts to spot dangerous new variants quickly. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein visited one of the sites that's hunting for new strains of the virus coming into the country.
988 Lifeline sees boost in use and funding in first months
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received over 1.7 million calls, texts and chats in its first five months. That's nearly half a million more than the old 10-digit Suicide Prevention Lifeline fielded during the same period the year before. Launched in mid-July last year, the 988 number is modeled...
Medical Minute: Peripheral Artery Disease
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a new study looking directly at whether certain negative social determinants play a role in the prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease in black adult populations.
