Political Rewind: How has Gov. Brian Kemp changed since being inaugurated in 2018?

Political Rewind: Kemp to deliver budget address from Davos; ACA turning 10; YSL rappers on trial
1. Budget week is underway at the state capitol. Legislators meet with department heads of state bureaus to decide how to dole out the proposed $32 billion budget. The governor will deliver his budget address today from Davos, Switzerland. He is overseas for the World Economic Forum. In his second...
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GPB evening headlines for January 17, 2023
The state fiscal economist says Georgia has continued to add jobs across virtually every industry in recent years. Georgia ranks in the top third of states lacking enough primary care physicians to meet the needs of medically underserved areas. Governor Brian Kemp was in Switzerland Tuesday, speaking on a panel...
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but the formula remains essentially unchanged. The 1985 Quality Basic Education Act guides the state in distributing nearly $11 billion to its 1.6 million public school students, but calls for change have been growing louder in recent years. Since its inception, the state’s population has roughly doubled, and costs for expenses like transportation, technology and counselors have radically changed in the intervening decades.
Kemp speaks on panel at World Economic Forum
On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp participated in a panel at the 2023 Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The focus of the discussion centered on the U.S. legislative landscape and how the next two years could shape domestic and foreign policy. Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, led the...
Nearly every Georgia county faces a shortage of primary care providers
Workforce data through September of last year shows Georgia would need almost 700 additional primary care doctors to eliminate shortages. Primary care physicians often work in family medicine as a patient's principal point of contact for medical issues and continued care. According to federal standards under the Health Resources and...
Lawmakers: Kemp addresses storm damage on Day 4
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a press conference Friday morning, addressing the deaths and damages from extreme weather that swept through the state on Thursday. Two people have been killed by storm debris so far. One of the victims was a 5-year-old child killed by a tree falling on a car. An adult was also critically injured in an accident in Butts County, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home county. One Department of Transportation employee was also killed while responding to storm damage.
An Iowa official's wife is charged with 52 counts of voter fraud in congressional race
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Kim...
A losing Republican candidate in N.M. is charged over shootings at homes of Democrats
Solomon Peña, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in New Mexico as a Republican last November, was arrested Monday in Albuquerque for allegedly paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, police said. They say Peña paid $500 — and that he took part in one shooting himself.
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
Medical Minute: Peripheral Artery Disease
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a new study looking directly at whether certain negative social determinants play a role in the prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease in black adult populations.
Stranded on an Alaskan Highway, a Stranger Saves the Day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
California's system to defend against mudslides is being put to the ultimate test
SAN DIEGO — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not harmed communities...
For California, weeks of deadly storms are finally set to wane after Monday
In California, where some areas have seen as much rain in three weeks as they normally do in an entire year, the last in a series of deadly storms is expected to leave the state on Monday. Since late December, Californians have been pummeled by historic levels of rain and...
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
