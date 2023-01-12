Read full article on original website
North Atlanta HS band teacher wins Manilow Music Award
North Atlanta High School music programs director Adam Brooks will be honored with the Manilow Music Project Award by the Grammy-award-winning legend Barry Manilow at the Jan. 19 concert as his wife, kids, friends and colleagues look on. The prize is $5,000 in cash and $5,000 “Manilow bucks” for the...
Political Rewind: Are we living up to King's dream?; Biden visits Ebenezer
Ernie Suggs,@erniesuggs, enterprise reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John Pruitt, author of “Tell it True” & retired anchor, WSB-TV Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tiffany Williams-Roberts, @twrobertslaw, public policy director, Southern Center for Human Rights. The Breakdown:. 1. Biden visits Ebenezer Baptist Church. Martin...
Biden visit underscores MLK's legacy and Atlanta's prominence on the global stage
Blue skies and sunshine greeted Air Force One at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this morning while a cloud of classified documents dominated discussions on the Sunday TV talk shows. After President Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta pulpit from which civil rights leader...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Joe Biden delivered a sermon on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to do so at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. "I've spoken before Parliament, kings, queens, leaders of the world — I've been doing this for a long...
UGA football player and staffer die in overnight car crash
A University of Georgia football player and a staffer for the football team were killed in an early-morning car crash in Athens on Sunday. According to a media release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, offensive lineman Devin Willock, age 20, died at the scene. Chandler LeCroy, age 24 and a staffer for the football program, died from her injuries at an area hospital.
