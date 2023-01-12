ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political Rewind: Are we living up to King's dream?; Biden visits Ebenezer

Ernie Suggs,@erniesuggs, enterprise reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John Pruitt, author of “Tell it True” & retired anchor, WSB-TV Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tiffany Williams-Roberts, @twrobertslaw, public policy director, Southern Center for Human Rights. The Breakdown:. 1. Biden visits Ebenezer Baptist Church. Martin...
UGA football player and staffer die in overnight car crash

A University of Georgia football player and a staffer for the football team were killed in an early-morning car crash in Athens on Sunday. According to a media release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, offensive lineman Devin Willock, age 20, died at the scene. Chandler LeCroy, age 24 and a staffer for the football program, died from her injuries at an area hospital.
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

