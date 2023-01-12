Read full article on original website
Iran executes Iranian-British dual national over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
What Putin's shake-up of top commanders could mean for the war in the Ukraine
Jealousy. Power struggles. Political infighting. This week's shake-up of Putin's top commander in charge of Russia's invasion in Ukraine has it all, according to some security experts. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, as the new overall commander of the...
The U.K. pledges tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles target multiple cities
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Nine people were killed and 64 others wounded in the southeastern city of...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran's Mizan news agency, associated with the country's judiciary, announced Ali...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Trump mocks Biden over document scandal, says ‘I have INFO on everyone!’
Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor Monday for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at the 45th president’s own home. The 76-year-old Trump bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because Trump’s resort was more secure. “The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth...
John Kelly was forced to deal with 'fights' between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence, NYT journalist says
Ivanka Trump wanted to be the first lady in a "ceremonial" sense, according to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt.
Siamak Namazi, imprisoned since 2015 by Iran, has begun a hunger strike
On the seventh anniversary of his being left behind in a U.S.-Iran prison swap, an American jailed in Iran is beginning a week-long hunger strike on Monday. Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman, is pushing Iran and the U.S. to make a deal to free him. In a letter to...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law.
German court tries to force COVID vaccine on Holocaust survivor
Inna Zhvanetskaya, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, faced a German court order requiring her to get a COVID-19 shot against her will, before a regional court reversed.
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country's Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
The death toll from a Russian strike on an apartment complex in Ukraine is now 25
DNIPRO, Ukraine — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 25 Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the...
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to at least 35
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
A federal prosecutor told jurors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right Proud Boys group that the defendants mobilized "and took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough described Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio as "leader of the...
Russia is touting a rare military victory, but Ukraine disputes that claim
KYIV — After months of fighting, Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar — a claim that Ukrainian military officials denied and that prompted bitter infighting with a pro-Kremlin mercenary group involved in the offensive. If taken, the salt-mining town would be...
Russia names a new commander for its war in Ukraine
Who created chicken tikka masala? The death of a curry king is reviving a debate. A Pakistani immigrant in Glasgow claimed he invented the beloved takeout dish with some spices and a can of tomato soup. His death has revived a long debate about who really can lay claim to the food.
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
The U.K. says it will supply tanks and other weapons to Ukraine
LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities. Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks...
