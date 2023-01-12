With a debt ceiling fight expected, McCarthy suggests a possible deal with Democrats

Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
White House slams House GOP's 'hypocritical' investigations into Biden's retention of classified records
EXCLUSIVE: The White House on Monday blasted House Republicans for launching “hypocritical” investigations into President Biden’s improper retention of classified records.
Biden slammed for lying 'with ease and comfort' on classified documents: 'Pathological' in nature
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce took sharp aim at President Biden and warned his "willingness to lie" about classified material should raise concerns about other serious issues.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
A federal prosecutor told jurors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right Proud Boys group that the defendants mobilized "and took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough described Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio as "leader of the...
The Missouri House tightens its dress code for women, to the dismay of Democrats
Missouri's House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code — but only for female lawmakers, to the dismay of Democrats who slammed the measure during floor debate and on social media. Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the House rules, as is...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
The U.S. could hit its debt ceiling within days. Here's what you need to know.
Hitting the national debt ceiling is a major worry for Washington right now. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money money the federal government can borrow, by Thursday. The ceiling was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to a total of $31.4 trillion.
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Joe Biden delivered a sermon on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to do so at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. "I've spoken before Parliament, kings, queens, leaders of the world — I've been doing this for a long...
Georgia House, Senate adopt ‘problematic’ new rules that reduce public accountability
The Georgia House and Senate gaveled in for a second day of lawmaking Wednesday. Both chambers passed resolutions laying out rules for the rest of the session, but one change has First Amendment advocates concerned. Both chambers’ rules have new provisions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative...
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
Siamak Namazi, imprisoned since 2015 by Iran, has begun a hunger strike
On the seventh anniversary of his being left behind in a U.S.-Iran prison swap, an American jailed in Iran is beginning a week-long hunger strike on Monday. Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman, is pushing Iran and the U.S. to make a deal to free him. In a letter to...
Thousands of Israelis have attended a protest against the Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
The Trump Organization has been ordered to pay $1.61 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK — A state court in New York has ordered two companies owned by former President Donald Trump to pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax fraud. The amount, the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, is due within 14 days of Friday's sentencing. "This conviction...
Biden visit underscores MLK's legacy and Atlanta's prominence on the global stage
Blue skies and sunshine greeted Air Force One at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this morning while a cloud of classified documents dominated discussions on the Sunday TV talk shows. After President Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta pulpit from which civil rights leader...
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran's Mizan news agency, associated with the country's judiciary, announced Ali...
DOJ appeal in Texas mass shooting case pleases NRA and puzzles gun control advocates
It's been more than five years since the mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killed 25 people, including one pregnant person, and injured 22 others. Officials put the total death toll at 26. A District Court ruled in 2021 that the government was 60% responsible for the...
