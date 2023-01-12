Read full article on original website
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaCalifornia State
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Gaithersburg, MD
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
CNN
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Business Insider
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Business Insider
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Business Insider
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday.
Ceebla Cuud
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive
Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.“I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel,...
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
UN says Iran is ‘weaponizing’ the criminal justice system
Human rights groups are raising alarms about the high number of recent death sentences and imprisonment of protesters in Iran. This week, the United Nations accused Tehran of “weaponizing the criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights.”
US News and World Report
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
Japan’s PM Kishida meets Biden in Washington for talks
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden. The issue at the top of their agenda is security in Southeast Asia. Tensions are running very high between China and Taiwan. And the Japanese government is now on track to boost its military spending in a big way. Biden and Kishida will be looking to show a united front toward both China and North Korea. The World's Patrick Winn breaks it all down with host Marco Werman.
The Associated Press
Iran hangs Iranian-British ex-defense official for spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, suggests an ongoing power struggle within Iran’s theocracy as it tries to contain the demonstrations over the September death of Mahsa Amini. It also harkened back to the mass purges of the military that immediately followed Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Akbari’s hanging drew immediate anger from London, which along with the U.S. and others has sanctioned Iran over the protests and its supplying Russia with the bomb-carrying drones now targeting Ukraine. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
US News and World Report
French President Macron: Iran's Latest Execution Is Heinous and Barbaric Act
PARIS (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
CNN
Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools
The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters -- but also criticized in others.
The Jewish Press
Israel a World Leader in Volunteering, Ahead of the US, Switzerland, Study Finds
(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog was presented on Monday with the results of the annual survey on volunteerism in Israel, which showed that almost half of the population (42.5%) engage in such activities to various degrees. The study, which included 503 participants, found that Israel is one...
Lula consolidates support after rampage in Brasília
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to be consolidating support, almost a week after a mob of supporters of the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, rampaged the seat of power in the capital Brasília. Michael Fox reports on the repercussions for those arrested in the attacks, and how Bolsonaro's broader base is responding to the violence.
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
