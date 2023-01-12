ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan

Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
World

Former Afghan MP shot dead

Mursal Nabizada could have fled Afghanistan with a humanitarian visa. But the former lawmaker remained in Kabul, after the Taliban seized power in August of 2021. Early on Sunday morning this week, gunmen killed Nabizada in her home. Fawzia Koofi, Nabizada’s friend and a former colleague in the Afghan parliament, talks with The World’s Marco Werman about the dangers facing all women in Afghanistan.
World

Australian woman breaks record, runs 150 marathons in a row

Australian Erchana Murray-Bartlett now has the women's world record for most marathons run over consecutive days. She ran 150 marathons back-to-back along a route from the northern to southern tips of Australia's eastern states. Along the way, she raised $70,000 to preserve biodiversity across Australia. The World's host Marco Werman tells the story of Murray-Bartlett and her run, which has been dubbed the “Tip to Toe.”
World

Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

After eluding authorities for decades, Matteo Messina Denaro was captured at a hospital by Italian police today in Palermo, Sicily. He was convicted in absentia in 1992 for murder and other crimes. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Sicily to congratulate police and prosecutors. “We didn’t win the war, we didn’t defeat the mafia, but this was a fundamental battle to win,” Meloni told reporters. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry discusses the latest with The World’s host Marco Werman.
World

Lula promises sustainable development for the Amazon

Valdemar de Assis corralled his herd of cattle back into their pen after a day in the field. He’s a family farmer whose land runs alongside the Trans-Amazon highway in the Amazonian state of Pará. The lush forest here was cut decades ago amid a government push to open up the jungle. Assis grew up here on a farm. Today, he said, he has about 300 cows.

