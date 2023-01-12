Australian Erchana Murray-Bartlett now has the women's world record for most marathons run over consecutive days. She ran 150 marathons back-to-back along a route from the northern to southern tips of Australia's eastern states. Along the way, she raised $70,000 to preserve biodiversity across Australia. The World's host Marco Werman tells the story of Murray-Bartlett and her run, which has been dubbed the “Tip to Toe.”

1 DAY AGO