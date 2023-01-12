ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 Countries with Red and Yellow Flags

This article takes a closer look at the six nations represented by the colors red and yellow on their flags. Although many flags use both of these colors, we’ll be focusing on those that use only red and yellow, with the possible exception of the coat of arms, which may also include other colors. At present, we are discussing the flags of China, Spain, Montenegro, Vietnam, North Macedonia, and Kyrgyzstan. We’ll take a quick look at the history, design, and symbolism of each of these below!
Discover The Largest Slug In The World (Bigger Than a Football!)

Discover The Largest Slug In The World (Bigger Than a Football!) Have you ever heard of the world’s largest slug? If not, you are in for a big surprise! The Limax cinereoniger is a species of slug that is actually bigger than a football! Not only is this slug huge, but it is also unique and fascinating in many ways. Buckle up because this enormous slug is about to blow your mind! Let’s discover the largest slug in the world!
The Flag of Latvia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

As one of the three Baltic states, Latvia is situated between Lithuania and Estonia on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea. Latvia is also surrounded by Belarus and Russia and shares maritime borders with Sweden on the sea. The country has a land mass of 64,589 km² (24,938 square...
Chanterelles vs. Oyster Mushrooms

Are you interested in for foraging mushrooms? If you live in Europe or North America, chanterelle mushrooms are one of the most widely-foraged wild mushrooms and appear throughout Europe and North America. Oyster mushrooms could also be a wonderful choice for a beginner foragers or amateur mushroom cultivator. They have a distinctive look and grow relatively easily. These two mushrooms are quite different from each other, but both have their own unique qualities to offer and reasons why you might want to learn how to identify them in the wild.
Types Of Cardinal Birds With Pictures

Cardinals are medium to large songbirds with stout features and thick bills. They are popular for their bright red, blue, and yellow breeding plumage; many are tree-dwelling. However, defining what a cardinal is can be difficult. Birds in the Cardinalidae family consist of cardinals, tanagers, grosbeaks, chats, seed-eaters, and buntings. And some cardinal birds are not in the Cardinalidae family. This article will cover birds with the word “cardinal” in their name. Discover nine types of cardinal birds and learn about their habitats, distinguishing characteristics, diets, and nests.
