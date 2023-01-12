ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82

The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case

A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA

The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip

After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points

LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBA

Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win

The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland

New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Preview: Wizards host defending-champion Warriors Monday afternoon

The Wizards (18-25) are set to host the defending-champion Warriors (21-22) at 3 p.m. in D.C. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Washington is in the midst of a short skid, losing four of its last five, and will look to get things back on track during this Monday afternoon showdown. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Magic Erase Double-Digit Deficit Again, But Lose Another Heartbreaker

Markelle Fultz posted 20 points, including a game-tying free throw with 14.2 seconds left, Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Bol Bol had 17 in his first game against his former team, but it wasn’t enough as Nikola Jokic sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the Orlando Magic’s 119-116 loss on Sunday night to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
ORLANDO, FL

