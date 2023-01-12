Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets To Unveil Banner Commemorating Retirement Of Bill Russell’s No. 6 Jersey
January 13, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced they will unveil a banner at Spectrum Center commemorating the No. 6 jersey of Bill Russell, which was retired throughout the NBA following his passing in July, during their game against Russell’s Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 14. A...
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
NBA
Bol Bol Meets With South Sudanese Refugees Prior to Magic’s Game Against Nuggets
DENVER - Bol Bol played in his first game in Denver since being traded from the Nuggets on Sunday night with his Orlando Magic in town to complete a five-game West Coast road trip. Although it’s been just a little over a year since he last played in Denver, the...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host defending-champion Warriors Monday afternoon
The Wizards (18-25) are set to host the defending-champion Warriors (21-22) at 3 p.m. in D.C. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Washington is in the midst of a short skid, losing four of its last five, and will look to get things back on track during this Monday afternoon showdown. Here's what you need to know.
NBA
"This Is Really Special" | Jazz And Delta Reunite As Arena To Be Named 'Delta Center'
"Homecomings are sweet, but 16 years later, this is really special." After a 16-year hiatus — and two name changes in between — the home of the Utah Jazz will once again be the Delta Center. Announced on Saturday morning, Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and Delta CEO Ed Bastian have agreed to terms that will bring the name back to downtown Salt Lake City.
NBA
Magic Erase Double-Digit Deficit Again, But Lose Another Heartbreaker
Markelle Fultz posted 20 points, including a game-tying free throw with 14.2 seconds left, Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Bol Bol had 17 in his first game against his former team, but it wasn’t enough as Nikola Jokic sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the Orlando Magic’s 119-116 loss on Sunday night to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
