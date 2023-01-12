ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. to be held in Pocatello

By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO—Several events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be held in Pocatello over the holiday weekend.

The first event is hosted by the NAACP. It will be held on Saturday in the Wood River Rooms of the Pond Student Union at Idaho State University. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a dinner and program.

The program will include a selection of middle school and high school essays and a video of art entries. The winners of the MLK Community Service Award will also be announced. Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik will be this year’s guest speaker

Tickets for this event will cost $25 for individual adults, $15 for children under age 13 and $200 for a table reservation of up to six people. Tickets can be purchased by email at kmvolorg@gmail.com, by Venmo at Pocatello NAACP@ken-monroe-14 or by check to Pocatello NAACP at PO Box 4293 Pocatello, ID 83205.

Another event will be put together by the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship and will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church.

Mike Conner, pastor of the church, said the service is held every year, but the venue rotates. This year his church is hosting.

“We are coming together with our neighbors and leaders of many different faiths and traditions to remember and celebrate Dr. King’s vision of Beloved Community, to lament the ways we lose sight of that vision and to recommit ourselves to works of mercy and justice in our local context,” he said.

Conner said there will be speakers from several different organizations, including Temple Emanuel, Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the Pocatello NAACP.

“There will be other prayers and acts of worship from others,” he said.

Conner said they would also be presenting the Joy Morrison Award to Dr. Georgia Milan of the Pocatello Free Clinic.

“We’ll be taking a financial offering to be split between the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, Pocatello NAACP and the Free Clinic,” he said.

The church is located at 200 N. 15th Ave.

“We would love for folks from around the community to come,” he said.

Additionally, Idaho State University will also be hosting its annual march to honor Dr. King on Monday The march will begin at 1 p.m. at the south side of Holt Arena and will end at the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center.

A celebration will be held at the performing arts center after the walk is over. Speakers will include ISU President Kevin Satterlee and ASISU President Zandrew Webb. Treyshon Malone, assistant track and field coach, will be keynote speaker.

