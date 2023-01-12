Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announces relection campaign
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced that he will seek reelection in 2023. Somers, a Democrat, has held the position since 2016 and will be term-limited after this third full term in office. “It is an honor to serve as executive of our growing, diverse and dynamic county,” said...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
KING 5
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
marinelink.com
Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director
Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair. The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
The Stranger
Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden
Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
auburn-reporter.com
Drug traffickers prison sentence; missing Indigenous people | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at a King County drug trafficker with cartel ties who was sentenced to prison and the lack of reliable data in cases involving missing Indigenous people. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast...
Bellingham Herald
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Behar’s Furniture (Just Announced Closing After 60 Years)
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Family thankful to Brier police for recovering stolen trailer
BRIER, Wash. January 14, 2023—Anthony Bolante, a local photojournalist, lives on a quiet, relatively safe, street in North Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. As captain for the neighborhood block watch he knows his neighbors well. With security cameras installed in many homes and living at the end of a cul-de-sac provides a feeling of safety for residents. It was the last place he, or any of his neighbors, thought could be the site of an organized camper trailer theft.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
The Oregonian
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
