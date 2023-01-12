Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks hints at ending to Bobby storyline in 11 new spoiler pictures
Thursday, January 26: Goldie is only attending after encouragement from John Paul. Thursday, January 26: Imran has returned to the eating disorder clinic. Thursday, January 26: Imran takes a video call from his friends. Friday, January 27: Mercedes makes a big confession. She tells Tony and Diane everything. Will this...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street first look as Stephen's grudge against Carla begins
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stephen Reid is going to turn his attention to Carla Barlow next week, but thankfully he doesn't want to continue his murderous tendencies towards her, just take over her business. In scenes that will air next week, Carla orders Stephen to help Kirk Sutherland...
digitalspy.com
Marvel’s Kathryn Hahn’s new Disney+ show gets release date
Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Disney+ series Tiny Beautiful Things has confirmed its spring release date. The eight-episode drama is based on the best-selling collection of stories by Cheryl Strayed and will start streaming from April 7 on Hulu for viewers in the US and on Disney+ in the UK. Produced by...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street confirms stalker storyline for ex-Hollyoaks star Andrew Still
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Andrew Still is playing Daisy Midgeley's stalker. The actor made a brief cameo appearance in the show last month, portraying a man who spoke to Daisy in the waiting room of the local hospital. In...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to reveal the truth in Lily Slater baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lily Slater will share her baby news with schoolboy Ricky Jr. next week. The BBC soap is currently exploring an underage pregnancy story with 12-year old Lily, who will be forced to make some life-changing decisions next week. Lily has told Stacey and Jean that Ricky...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
digitalspy.com
Scream's David Arquette says he has a "beautiful" co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox
Scream's David Arquette has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife and former co-star Courteney Cox and how they parent their daughter, Coco. The couple met while filming the first Scream movie, after which they got married in 1999 and had a daughter together, but then separated in 2010.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street confirms shocking new incident in Max storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed another worrying incident ahead in Max Turner's storyline. The Weatherfield residents were rocked earlier this month when Griff Reynolds and his extremist gang made a thwarted attempt to set off a bomb at the community's Peace Market. Max had spent weeks aligning himself with the group, but raised the alarm at the last minute when he realised what they had planned.
digitalspy.com
Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix show Uncoupled gets cancelled after just one series
Uncoupled, the rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season. The series, which was created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris), saw Harris play a New York real estate agent who navigates the dating scene after his partner of 17 years walks out of their relationship.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Rita Simons explains reason for undergoing a secret facelift
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has explained the reason why she decided to get a facelift. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress revealed she had chosen to undergo the procedure to reverse the signs of ageing, adding that the facelift has given her a huge boost in self-confidence.
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson returning to screens with reality TV role
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson has landed herself a new reality TV project. The actress played Cassie Turner in the soap between 2005 and 2008. Cassie was involved in some major storylines addressing several serious topics, including abuse in childhood, domestic abuse and living with HIV. After her...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her “awkward” first kiss was with a co-star
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has revealed that her first kiss was actually with her costar Caleb McLaughlin when their characters kissed on the hit Netflix show. In the sci-fi series, Sink plays Max, who has a relationship with McLaughlin's Lucas. The duo first kissed in season two of Stranger Things.
digitalspy.com
Why Snowpiercer was cancelled before season 4 - and how it might return
Snowpiercer is officially pulling into the station as its fourth and final season has come to a grinding halt. Although production on the dystopian thriller's finale has finished – ie it's been filmed and everything – it was announced on Friday (January 13) that TNT has opted not to go ahead with its release, signalling the end of the network as a home for original scripted programming.
digitalspy.com
Bank of Dave review: Is Bridgerton star's new Netflix movie any good?
Let's face it, it's all a bit depressing these days – and we're not talking about the January blues. We're talking about the news being filled with the continuing cost-of-living crisis and the NHS struggling, among other things. When you hear Netflix and true story in the same sentence,...
digitalspy.com
The Batman star Colin Farrell shares update on former co-star Jeremy Renner following accident
The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has given an update on his former co-star Jeremy Renner, following the latter's snow plough accident on January 1. Hawkeye actor Renner suffered major blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs. A neighbour managed to slow down the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet. According to an official statement from his family, Renner underwent surgery on January 2 for the chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that he sustained in the accident.
digitalspy.com
8 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Kirby and Theo face a relationship hurdle after a misunderstanding over Bob. Elsewhere, Bree gets closer to Remi while Jacob is away, and Justin tries to make amends with Mac after more drama involving Lyrik. Here's...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell calls for surprising cast member to return
Ruby O'Donnell, who plays Peri Lomax on Hollyoaks, has shared who she'd bring back to the soap if she could. Proving that cast members and their characters are not the same, Ruby would choose to get Cameron Moore back onto the show... despite the fact that he happened to play a ruthless serial killer prior to leaving.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us: Who is Ellie and Why is she so important?
The Last of Us has finally dropped and it couldn't come soon enough. Fans have been hungrier than the fungal-parisite-inflicted to get their hands on this post-apocalyptic drama but now that it's finally here was it worth the wait?. Hell yeah, and here's why. There was so much to unpack...
digitalspy.com
The Owl House season 3 release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Owl House spoilers follow. The Owl House – a Disney animated series which has received tons of praise for its positive LGBTQ+ representation – is back for season three, but this new chapter will unfortunately be the last we'll see Luz, King and Eda because the show is officially ending.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs shock death, and 8 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen murders Teddy. (Friday at 8pm on ITV) Having got his scheming mitts on Elaine's...
