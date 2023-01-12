Read full article on original website
Building Design & Construction
Why the auto industry is key to designing healthier, more comfortable buildings
Now that workers have returned to the office at least part of the time, they are reminded of stiff clothing and morning commutes. Another stressor that has been a source of contention for years is temperature—offices that are either too hot or too cold, and the lack of ability to control the climate in these spaces. The baseline temperatures set for buildings is often based on a single person’s experience of the space—a guess at what people are doing, their clothing, and where they are sitting.
Building Design & Construction
Top 10 U.S. states for green building in 2022
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) released its annual ranking of U.S. states leading the way on green building, with Massachusetts topping the list. The USGBC ranking is based on LEED-certified gross square footage per capita over the past year. The LEED rating system is the world’s most widely used green building program and was created by USGBC as a leadership standard defining best practices for healthy, high-performing green buildings.
