Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%
A Connecticut state senator has submitted a bill before the legislature that would cap yearly rent increases at 2.5 percent, and eliminate no-cause evictions, CT Insider reported. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), would cap increases between landlords and tenants as well as agreements between tenants. Owner-occupied...
Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
Everyone hates politics, even the people who also love it. Politics just seems to kill good ideas more easily than it promotes them. Take Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing agenda. If its fate rested on logic alone, it would pass as soon as she printed the bills. Getting the policy right is easy. It’s the politics that are hard.
Good + West barrels into Texas build-to-rent market
Another developer is entering Dallas-Fort Worth’s build-to-rent market. Good + West Residential plans to spend $400 million building rental home communities over the next four years, the Dallas Morning News reports. The Austin-based company has two projects underway in North Texas under its Perch brand of rental homes, plus one in Denton and another in Fort Worth.
SkyWalker sells 3 office properties in Texas and Oklahoma
SkyWalker Property Partners has just closed the sale of three office properties spaced across North Texas and Oklahoma. The portfolio includes the 119,000 square foot Brookhollow Riverside building at 2505 N. TX 360 in Grand Prairie; Crescent Parc, a 61-unit, 64,000 square foot medical and office condominium project located at 1400 N. Coit Road in Far North Dallas; and the 36,500 square foot Miller-Motte College at 3801 South Sheridan Road in Tulsa.
