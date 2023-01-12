ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
WASHINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Wednesday stabbing victim identified as IU student

Bloomington resident Billie Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student on Bloomington transit bus 1777 on Wednesday. In an email to students, the Asian Culture Center responded to the crime, which has been identified as racially motivated. According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from the bus shows the suspect attacking...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WLNS

College student stabbed because she is Asian, university says

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the exit doors to open on a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

