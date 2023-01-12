Read full article on original website
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
Indianapolis Recorder
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Wednesday stabbing victim identified as IU student
Bloomington resident Billie Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student on Bloomington transit bus 1777 on Wednesday. In an email to students, the Asian Culture Center responded to the crime, which has been identified as racially motivated. According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from the bus shows the suspect attacking...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
WTHI
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
College student stabbed because she is Asian, university says
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the exit doors to open on a […]
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
WISH-TV
Herman Whitfield III’s family shares body camera footage from night he died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
shelbycountypost.com
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Two people found shot at home on Indy's southeast side
Two people were found shot late Thursday evening at a home on Indianapolis southeast side. t a home on Indianapolis' southeast side late Thursday evening.
