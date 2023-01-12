Clearwater Police Say Missing 18-Year-Old Found Dead In Wooded Area

Derrick Gray (CDP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The body of Derrick Gray was found today in a wooded area of eastern Clearwater.

It will be up to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Clearwater Police detectives were asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old.

According to police Derrick Gray was reported missing by his family on Jan. 7 after being last seen on Jan. 5.

Police say he left on his bicycle — a blue BMX-type bike — from his apartment on U.S. 19 and has not been seen or heard from since.

We will update this story as more details are released, as this is an active investigation.

