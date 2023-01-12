ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Police Say Missing 18-Year-Old Found Dead In Wooded Area

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwaP5_0kCnLUYD00 Derrick Gray (CDP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The body of Derrick Gray was found today in a wooded area of eastern Clearwater.

It will be up to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Clearwater Police detectives were asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old.

According to police Derrick Gray was reported missing by his family on Jan. 7 after being last seen on Jan. 5.

In the news: Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child

Police say he left on his bicycle — a blue BMX-type bike — from his apartment on U.S. 19 and has not been seen or heard from since.

We will update this story as more details are released, as this is an active investigation.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Autopsy completed on Manatee County man found dead after going missing

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner completed an autopsy on a Manatee County man who was found dead a week after he went missing, according to deputies. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy of 39-year-old Justin Darr, which was finished Monday, showed “no sign of homicidal violence.” Deputies found Darr’s body Sunday […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two children injured following deadly DUI crash in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say two children were hospitalized, and one person is dead after an intoxicated driver crashed into a pickup truck. The deadly crash occurred Monday around 7:30 p.m. According to investigators, 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was behind the wheel of a silver BMW. They said she had two young passengers, ages 5 and 12.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. - More than two dozen cats were found abandoned in a bunch of shrubs last week just off Interstate 75 near Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County. After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found 26 cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man convicted of beating his wife to death sentenced to 12 years

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man whose wife died after he beat her unconscious and claimed her resulting death was actually due to long-term kidney failure has been sentenced to 12 years in jail. In 2021, Phoebe Kelly Barker clung to life as she entered the hospital with bruises all...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
152K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy