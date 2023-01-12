Read full article on original website
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Salt Lake City hit-and-run crashes
Two hit-and-run crashes occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
KUTV
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden
The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots that were heard Friday night in Ogden.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor; intersection closed at 3500 South
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency dispatch confirmed that police were responding to a crash at the intersection of...
ABC 4
Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City, early Friday morning, Jan. 13. Just before 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and...
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
Utah man says he and his cousin discovered body on side of the road
A man was found dead among some brush on the side of a road in South Ogden Friday afternoon, and police say it's likely the body had been there for a while.
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS Church
Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly sexually abused a boy scout and told him to keep quiet about it. ABC4's Kade Garner brings us the latest information on the case. Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS …. Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly...
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
ksl.com
Teen dies after ATV accident in Summit County
ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop
The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
KSLTV
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
