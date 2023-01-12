Read full article on original website
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline
A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown
Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
AEW Star Discusses How His Faction Came Together
An AEW star has discussed how his faction came together. Despite only being in the business for six years, Bishop Kaun has made an impact across the professional wrestling world. In four years with Ring of Honor, Kaun became a member of Shane Taylor Promotions and won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Taylor and Moses.
Rising Star Made WWE In Ring Debut Without Contract
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed that he wrestled his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 without a contract with the company. Dominik notably went one-on-one with Seth Rollins at the August 23, 2020 event in his first match with WWE. Speaking on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Dominik revealed...
Former WCW Star Discusses His Career Resurgence
A former WCW star has discussed his career resurgence. Crowbar, also known as Devin Storm, has worked all over the pro wrestling landscape with stints in WWF, WCW, ECW and TNA, among other promotions. His list of accolades includes being a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and former WCW Tag Team Champion.
WWE Announces New Tournament For Championship Opportunity
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, there was a major announcement impacting the future of one of the top titles!. In a backstage segment, WWE authority figure Adam Pearce announced that there would be a tag team tournament to determine who would face the Usos for the SmackDown tag team championships.
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
Popular Star Says WWE Roster Focus Stays The Same Regardless Of Management Changes
Kofi Kingston has commented on WWE sale rumors, following Vince McMahon’s return to the board of directors. Following Vince’s return, WWE started receiving advice about a potential sale, which is reportedly expected to happen before mid-2023. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that the...
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the signing of ex-WWE star Santino Marella, following the former Intercontinental Champion’s appearance at Hard To Kill 2023. At the January 13 pay-per-view, Marella was introduced as the Director of Authority. With his new role, Marella restarted the Digital Media Championship bout after the...
Former AEW Star Promises Big Things Following Release
A former AEW star has promised big things for the new year following their exit from the company. At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Frankie Kazarian appeared for an in-ring promo where he officially announced that he had signed a long term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Later, reports revealed that Kazarian had asked for and was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling.
Current NWA Champion Interested In Joining WWE
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has revealed that she’s interested in signing with WWE in the future. Speaking on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kamille noted that she loves the NWA, but admitted that even Billy Corgan knows that she doesn’t want the promotion to be her home forever.
AEW Star Gone From The Company
At IMPACT Hard To Kill, an AEW star has announced their departure from the company. Following the Motor City Machine Guns successfully retaining the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a four way match, AEW star Frankie Kazarian came out to congratulate them and head to the ring for a promo.
