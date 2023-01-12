Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ obsession with anything that is of interest to minorities or marginalized groups has gone past disturbing. In his worldview, the only discrimination that matters is anything that benefits disadvantaged communities. The newest target of his anti-woke diatribes is the NHL. On Feb. 2, the NHL advertised a job conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which will launch a diversity initiative called the Pathway to Hockey Summit. The event was described on Linkedin as being exclusive to female, black, Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, LGBTQ, disabled individuals, and veterans.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO