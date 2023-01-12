ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year. In the first full-scale celebration since 2020, Chinatown is ringing in the 2023 Lunar New Year with a big party. Dr. Frank Viggiano, Jr. shows off some cool gadgets. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Good Feet Store Provides Fit Arch Supports for Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store provides products that support and improve posture for Hawaii residents. The Good Feet Store offers fit arch supports for those wanting to improve posture and physical health. “We do this with our personally fit arch supports. You have 4 arches in your...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Contemporary Korean Fusion at O’Kims

Honolulu (KHON2) – O’Kims Korean Kitchen is always serving up delicious, unique dishes and this month only they have a Beets Bowl, Mandoo Soup, Kalbi Jjim and Duck 2-Ways! Hyun Kim, Owner & Chef at O’Kims Korean Kitchen, joined us to talk about the January specials being offered.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open

This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
HONOLULU, HI

